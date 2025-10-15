TCB Pay Unveils the New App for Smarter Payment Management

Launch of the new TCB Pay App

TCB Pay launches a new app for high-risk merchants, enabling real-time payments, invoicing, and transaction tracking on the go.

Our clients don’t sit at desks all day, and now, they don’t have to. We built this app to give them real-time visibility and actionable insights, wherever they are.” — Benjamin Haguel, CEO of TCB Pay

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCB Pay, a leading provider of payment solutions for high-risk and high-volume merchants, has officially launched its new version of the TCB Pay App.Designed for the fast-moving needs of modern merchants, the TCB Pay app brings full-featured transaction control to the palm of the hand, whether users are in-store, on-site, or on the go.In this latest version, users can:Send invoices and accept payments from anywhere, anytimeTrack transactions in real time, right from your phoneManage all your DBAs under one loginCustomize reports and export data for accounting or complianceAccept QR code payments instantly, with custom or fixed amountsAccess secure tools that meet PCI DSS mobile standardsWith mobile usage continuing to rise, TCB Pay’s app reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and merchant flexibility. According to Statista, more than 57 percent of global users prefer mobile apps over browsers for financial services. In a 2023 Deloitte survey, 91 percent of executives reported that mobile access to business data improved decision-making speed.The app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play for all active TCB Pay merchants. Businesses interested in exploring the platform can also request a demo through the company’s website: tcbpay.com.For a personalized walkthrough of the app and how it can support your business, book a call with Chris About TCB PayTCB Pay is a next-generation payment processor built for merchants who don’t fit the mold. Specializing in high-risk, high-volume, and complex industries, the company delivers powerful solutions in corporate card issuing, payment processing, and financial technologies. With a focus on flexibility, transparency, and long-term client success, TCB Pay is redefining what it means to be a true payment partner.

