TCB Pay Unveils the New App for Smarter Payment Management

TCB Pay launches a new app for high-risk merchants, enabling real-time payments, invoicing, and transaction tracking on the go.

Our clients don’t sit at desks all day, and now, they don’t have to. We built this app to give them real-time visibility and actionable insights, wherever they are.”
— Benjamin Haguel, CEO of TCB Pay
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCB Pay, a leading provider of payment solutions for high-risk and high-volume merchants, has officially launched its new version of the TCB Pay App.

Designed for the fast-moving needs of modern merchants, the TCB Pay app brings full-featured transaction control to the palm of the hand, whether users are in-store, on-site, or on the go.

In this latest version, users can:
Send invoices and accept payments from anywhere, anytime
Track transactions in real time, right from your phone
Manage all your DBAs under one login
Customize reports and export data for accounting or compliance
Accept QR code payments instantly, with custom or fixed amounts
Access secure tools that meet PCI DSS mobile standards


With mobile usage continuing to rise, TCB Pay’s app reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and merchant flexibility. According to Statista, more than 57 percent of global users prefer mobile apps over browsers for financial services. In a 2023 Deloitte survey, 91 percent of executives reported that mobile access to business data improved decision-making speed.

The app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play for all active TCB Pay merchants. Businesses interested in exploring the platform can also request a demo through the company’s website: tcbpay.com.

For a personalized walkthrough of the app and how it can support your business, book a call with Chris.

About TCB Pay
TCB Pay is a next-generation payment processor built for merchants who don’t fit the mold. Specializing in high-risk, high-volume, and complex industries, the company delivers powerful solutions in corporate card issuing, payment processing, and financial technologies. With a focus on flexibility, transparency, and long-term client success, TCB Pay is redefining what it means to be a true payment partner.

Laurie Evina
TCB Pay
+1 866-444-8585
Legal Disclaimer:

