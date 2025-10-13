Tire Recycling Expert Kimberly McCulla Educates on Recycled Rubber Used in Construction for HelloNation

Kimberly McCulla

How can recycled tires help support modern infrastructure?

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can recycled tires help support modern infrastructure? Kimberly McCulla of Kentuckiana Tire Recycling explains the expanding role of tire-derived materials in construction and engineering in a new article published by HelloNation . Rather than ending up in landfills, scrap tires can be repurposed into tire-derived aggregate (TDA), a material now used in retaining walls, embankments, and roadbeds. TDA is valued for its lightweight properties and effective drainage, helping engineers address unstable soils while reducing long-term maintenance demands.McCulla highlights how tire-derived aggregate provides resilience in slope stabilization and erosion control, especially in areas prone to ground movement. The material also reduces frost heave beneath roadways, extending pavement life and supporting sustainable infrastructure. Beyond TDA, she notes that tire-derived fuel (TDF) is being used as a cleaner-burning energy source in cement kilns and paper mills, offering a low-emission alternative to coal. Meanwhile, recycled ground rubber is improving asphalt performance, producing quieter and longer-lasting roads. These applications illustrate how civil engineering with scrap tires is becoming central to sustainable development practices in both public and private sectors.With growing demand for sustainable infrastructure materials, McCulla recommends that project managers and engineers consult state guidelines to ensure safety and compliance when using tire-derived products. As more municipalities adopt rubberized asphalt and energy producers explore TDF, the value of recycled tires in construction continues to expand.The full article, Construction & Civil Use, outlines how these innovative uses reduce landfill waste while helping build more resilient roads, buildings, and energy systems.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

