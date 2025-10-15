Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Spreads Halloween Joy Across California's High Desert

Autism Behavior Services, Inc. brings big pumpkin carving cheer to orphanages in the High Desert and Northern California this Halloween

CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is proud to spread holiday joy by having fun pumpkin carving events at orphanages in California’s High Desert area as well as Northern California this Halloween. Led by dedicated team member Laura, this engaging initiative was specially designed to provide uplifting seasonal cheer to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday in a traditional way.By providing costumes and treats the ABSI team will lead crafts and pumpkin carving to share holiday fun . “All children deserve to share in the joy of the season,” said Laura. “Pumpkin carving, costumes, and candy is more than just a holiday tradition for Halloween—it’s a chance for kids to express themselves and make crucial lasting memories. I’m so excited that ABSI can be part of it.”ABSI’s effort reflects the continued commitment in supporting children and families beyond the therapeutic and social skills services they offer. Initiatives like this help reinforce the organization’s mission to bring kindness, connection, and positive experiences to every community. They also mirror the kind of connections, inclusivity, and teachable moments ABSI fosters in their popular in-person and virtual social groups.“Our goal has always been to help make a difference in the communities ABSI serves,” said Andrew Patterson, President of Autism Behavior Services, Inc. “It’s one thing to have a clinical presence here, we want our partners to know we’re here for the community at large as well.”For more information about Autism Behavior Services, Inc., community initiatives, social group opportunities , and the services they offer please visit www.autismbehaviorservices.com About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.:Founded in 2010 by Dr. Rosa Patterson, Psy.D., BCBA, LBA, QBA, Autism Behavior Services, Inc. aims to improve the quality of life for individuals who are neurodiverse. A cornerstone of ABSI’s approach is rigorous certification and training— every Behavior Technician is certified in CPR and as an ABAT or RBT before working with clients, ensuring top-quality, safe, and effective care.

