Leading Attorney Tina Patterson to Address Importance of Global Diversity at PuLSE Institute Economic Conference

As corporate and civic leaders with decision-making authority, we have the power to implement changes and inject new ideas into our organizations that can expand opportunities and alleviate poverty.” — Tina M. Patterson, Esq.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, October 14, The PuLSE Institute, a significant anti-poverty think tank headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, is hosting its third annual National Conference on Equity and the Economy.

The theme for the 2025 conference this year is “Fostering An Inclusive and Sustainable Economy in America: The Mandate for Effective Leadership.” The conference is being held the week of Oct. 17, which is officially United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, as part of efforts and events being held to recognize the day and to work towards addressing economic justice issues.

Every year, the Conference invites prominent corporate leaders to address themes of poverty and inequality. Among this year’s major business leaders who have been selected by The Institute to speak at the economic conference are Bob Riney, the President and CEO of Henry Ford Health; Jerry Norcia, the Executive Chairman of DTE Energy; and Karen Harbert, the President and CEO of the American Gas Association. All three business leaders will participate in a Plenary Session to examine the Value and Impact of Effective Corporate Citizenship.

Attorney Tina M. Patterson, who leads the Institute as its President, will speak at the conference on the topic, “Going Above and Beyond: Embracing Global Diversity as a Means of Economic Justice.”

“The world is only as small as we limit it to be. With shrinking policies of nationalism in America, we must go above and beyond our current state of affairs to bring hope and greater possibility to the economic situation in our country, ” Patterson noted.

Patterson, a nationally recognized legal authority whose work has been cited in the Georgetown Law Journal on Poverty Law and Policy, also serves as Director of Research of the Institute, where she filed an amicus brief on behalf of The Institute with the U.S. Sixth Court of Appeals in support of Detroit schoolchildren's right to literacy. The brief, prepared by The Douglass Project, the Institute’s premiere research vessel addressing issues of race, equity, democracy and poverty, argued that the right to literacy is a fundamental right protected by the United States Constitution, and was instrumental in reaching a favorable result for the children.



A former federal government attorney for the United States Social Security Administration, Patterson advised and wrote the appellate opinions of administrative law judges across the United States and Puerto Rico, and now leads the notable law firm, Patterson Justice Counsel, PLLC, where her work centers on protecting and preserving client property, rights, and legacy.



Attorney Patterson continued, “Going above and beyond involves expanding the horizons of our minds to include, rather than exclude, a diversity of thought and experiences into our lives, which increases the value we bring and deliver in the marketplace. A necessary effect of increasing value is increasing economic gains."

Patterson concluded, "As corporate and civic leaders with decision-making authority, we have the power to implement changes and inject new ideas into our organizations that can expand opportunities and alleviate poverty.”



A sought after speaker on law, public policy, and leadership, Attorney Patterson has appeared at The PuLSE Institute’s Global Women’s History Month program keynoted by UN Under-Secretary General, Dr. Natalia Kanem, as well as the Michigan Medicaid and Medicare Planning Update, where she presented before a national audience of lawyers and accountants.



The PuLSE Institute’s high-profile speaker platform over the years has attracted significant public officials and prominent business leaders who have appeared before the organization to discuss important issues.

Previous speakers include United Nations Under-Secretary General Dr. Natalia Kanem; former U.S. ambassador to the European Union Anne Derse; Erwin Chemerinsky, the Dean of the University of California Berkeley School of Law; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; leading African American minister and civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III; Dr. Julius Garvey, the last remaining son of Marcus Mosiah Garvey; United States Federal Bankruptcy Judge Mark Randon; and Gary Torgow, Chairman of Huntington National Bank, among others.



The virtual poverty-themed Economic Conference will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 from 8:30am-12pm EST, and features solution-oriented keynote presentations and cutting-edge discussions about how to address the salient issues of poverty and inequality in urban America including Detroit, one of the nation’s largest Black cities, and one of the most impoverished in the country.



