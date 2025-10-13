PlanYourVoyage.com Celebrates 500 Cruises Booked in Under Two Years

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanYourVoyage.com , a boutique cruise agency founded and operated by Denise Cruz, has reached 500 Virgin Voyages bookings since launching in late 2023.PlanYourVoyage.com has become a go-to resource for adults planning Virgin Voyages cruises, particularly for those booking RockStar and Mega RockStar Suites or looking for travel planning services beyond the cruise itself. Most of Cruz’s clients are couples, solo travelers, and small groups of friends or family making the 500-booking milestone all the more significant.In just over a year since launching PlanYourVoyage.com, Cruz has become one of the Top 100 First Mates , Virgin Voyages' designation for top travel advisors.A former marketing executive, she left the CMO track to build a highly automated, one-person business focused on delivering expert-level service. Since launch, she’s become one of the Top 100 First Mates — Virgin Voyage's designation for travel advisors.Cruz built the business to run efficiently, without relying on social media or a team.“I wanted to build a business that ran on systems so I could focus on delivering real value to clients,” said Cruz. “This milestone shows what’s possible when you combine deep expertise with intentional design.”The agency attracts experienced travelers, busy professionals, and group organizers looking for expert, efficient service from a real human.Cruz credits much of her growth to repeat business.“I always tell them, ‘I work for you, not for the cruise line,’ and they trust me to guide and advise on what’s best for them,” she said. “That’s why they keep coming back — and I’m truly grateful for them.”About PlanYourVoyage.comPlanYourVoyage.com is a boutique cruise travel agency specializing in Virgin Voyages. Founded by Denise Cruz, travel advisor with Fora and Top 100 Gold Certified First Mate with Virgin Voyages, the agency is known for its efficiency, personalized cruise planning, and concierge service.To learn more or to book a Virgin Voyages cruise visit www.PlanYourVoyage.com ###

