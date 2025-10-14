OFCHC and Leadership Partner, Honda, Host the 2025 Ohio Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Symposium, Oct. 27-28, 2025 at HHC

“Hydrogen and Fuel Cells – Pathways to Progress,” reflects the growing domestic and international acceptance of H2 and FC's as alternative energy solutions

A key proponent of fuel cells with ambitious hydrogen business goals, Honda is honored to host the OFCHC’s Symposium and support its mission to expand H2 and FC opportunities in Ohio and beyond.” — Gary Robinson-VP Sustainability & Business Dev., American Honda Motor Co.

ELYRIA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The center of the hydrogen and fuel cell world will be in Marysville, Ohio on October 27th and 28th, 2025, when the Ohio Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Coalition (OFCHC) with leadership partner, Honda, begin the 2025 Ohio Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Symposium at the Honda Heritage Center, 24025 Honda Parkway, Marysville, Ohio 43040. The Symposium, “Hydrogen and Fuel Cells – Pathways to Progress,” reflects the growing domestic and international acceptance of hydrogen and fuel cells as viable alternative energy solutions for transportation, materials-handling, energy generation, and storage.According to OFCHC Executive Director Bill Whittenberger, the “development and deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology is expanding worldwide, and Ohio has a major role”. This Symposium offers industry leaders from academia, research, OEM, and supply chain an excellent opportunity to expand collaborations nationwide and work toward leadership in the alternative energy landscape. Hydrogen also promotes economic growth, manufacturing, and employment.“Ohio is home to Honda’s largest U.S. R&D and manufacturing operations, including the facility that builds our CR-V e:FCEV hydrogen fuel cell vehicle,” said Gary Robinson, Vice President of the Sustainability & Business Development business unit for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “As a long-term proponent of fuel cells with ambitious business goals for the expansion of this technology, we are honored to host the Ohio Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Symposium and support the OFCHC’s mission to expand hydrogen opportunities in Ohio and beyond.”The roster of Symposium participants is impressive, serving both the fuel cell and hydrogen communities with experts in generation, transportation, gases, and storage, as well as end-use such as transportation. Following are some highlights we are proud to present:* Keynote Speaker - Jack Brouwer, Ph.D., Professor, Chancellor’s Fellow: Mechanical, Civil and Environmental, Chemical, and Biomolecular Engineering, UC Irvine, and Director: Clean Energy Institute. Presentation: “Electrification is important; then we must add hydrogen”. Dr. Brouwer will discuss strategy in shifting energy demands to the electric grid. We must electrify everything possible to electrify, and then we invest heavily in hydrogen to get society decarbonized and depolluted.* Gary Robinson - Vice President of the Sustainability & Business Development business unit for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (AHM), with responsibility for overseeing the company's renewable energy, resource circulation and new business development in the United States. Gary will provide an encompassed view of Honda’s sustainability and focus on carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation, with an update on their fuel cell and hydrogen activities.* Government Affairs Advocacy Panel: Comprised of expert panelists in local, federal, and state policy and advocacy efforts. Panelists include Connor Dolan, FCHEA, Brian Hicks, Hicks Partners, LLC, and Tyler Duvelius, Swing State Strategies. They will explore best practices for reaching and influencing our government representatives effectively so they can make good decisions for our industry.* Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Workforce Panel: This panel examines current workforce development concepts, talent pipeline challenges, and strategies for preparing industry-ready professionals for the clean energy transition. Panelists include Julie Michael Smith, 30-year Workforce and Economic Development Specialist, Mark Mason, leading the University of Toledo’s collaborative hydrogen workforce initiative, and Mark Henning, Research Supervisor at Cleveland State University’s Energy Policy Center.The Symposium begins Monday, October 27th with activities including the OFCHC Members Meeting, Honda CR-V e:FCEV fuel cell vehicle production tour, Ride and Drive, Welcome from Eric Walli, Assistant Vice President and Regional Planning Division Manager, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and the Government Affairs Advocacy Panel. The Exhibitors Showcase and Networking Reception end the evening. Self-guided tours of the Honda Heritage Museum are available.The Symposium reconvenes Tuesday, October 28th with a Welcome from Bob Nelson, Executive Vice President at American Honda Motor Co., and a day-long agenda of presenters.For a complete schedule please visit OFCHC.org or contact Bill Whittenberger, Executive Director, at 330-219-7250, bill@ofchc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.