Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the City of Atchison, Atchison County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Atchison, Atchison County public water supply system located in Atchison County. The advisory was issued as a precaution because of a temporary increase in turbidity in the treated water. High turbidity can lead to a loss of chlorine residual levels and may result in microbial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind notice following testing at a certified laboratory.

The volume of water passing through the City of Atchison distribution system indicates that any turbid water would have passed through the system and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 785-537-6330 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.





###