Pelican TRVL Now Available at EliteCooler.com: Engineered Luggage Built to Last a Lifetime

Shop Pelican Coolers ATX 22" - Carry-On Hard Rolling Luggage PX18 Aegis Travel Backpack (Compact) Air 1615 TRVL 32" Hard Travel Case HY32" Aegis - Check-In Large Hybrid Rolling Luggage

Discover Pelican TRVL at EliteCooler.com: durable, TSA-ready luggage designed for explorers and professionals alike.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EliteCooler.com , a licensed Pelican Products e-commerce store in the United States, has officially expanded its catalog with the Pelican TRVL luggage collection - a new line of hard-shell and hybrid travel cases designed to provide long-term durability, functionality, and protection for both professional and leisure travel.The addition of Pelican TRVL marks a significant milestone for Beam Distributing Inc., the operator of EliteCooler.com, as it continues the company’s partnership with Pelican Products and reinforces its role as an authorized U.S. retailer for premium travel gear.Engineered Durability Meets Everyday UtilityThe complete Pelican TRVL collection is now available at EliteCooler.com, presenting a full range of travel luggage engineered for long-term performance and protection. The lineup includes carry-on luggage designed to meet TSA requirements, such as the ATX 22" Hard Rolling Luggage and the HY22" Aegis Hybrid Carry-On, both of which integrate hybrid materials that balance durability and maneuverability.For extended travel, the large luggage series features spacious check-in models - including the ATX 25" Check-In, HY28" Aegis Hybrid, and Air 1615 TRVL 32" Hard Travel Case - each built to handle both heavy and delicate cargo with consistent reliability. All models within the TRVL collection are backed by Pelican’s Limited Lifetime Warranty, ensuring confidence in material integrity and long-term craftsmanship.Authorized Retailer Through Beam Distributing, IncEliteCooler.com is operated by Beam Distributing Inc., headquartered in Ashland, Virginia (317 Hill Carter Parkway). The company has been an authorized Pelican dealer for several years, distributing Pelican coolers, luggage, cases, and accessories with full manufacturer warranty support.EliteCooler.com adheres to Pelican’s Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) policy, maintaining consistent and verified pricing across official retailers and protecting consumers from gray-market or counterfeit listings.Accepted payment options include major credit cards, PayPal, and Shop Pay Installments, which allows eligible customers to divide purchases from $50 to $1,000 into four equal, interest-free payments.Clear Shipping, Return, and Warranty PoliciesAll store policies are publicly detailed in the FAQ section of EliteCooler.com.• Order Processing: Orders placed after 12 p.m. EST are processed the following business day. Delivery typically takes 1–6 business days within the contiguous U.S.• Free Shipping: Complimentary ground shipping is available on orders over $35 (after discounts) within the lower 48 states.• Returns: Unopened and unused items in original condition may be returned within 45 days of purchase (shipping costs non-refundable). Promotional bundles must be returned as a complete set.• Refused Shipments: Undeliverable or refused shipments may incur a restocking fee of up to 50%.• Warranty Claims: Warranty services are handled through Pelican’s official warranty portal, requiring proof of purchase and product images to verify eligibility.Replacement parts such as latches, gaskets, and wheels are available to extend the lifecycle of Pelican products. For components not listed online, customers can contact the Pelican Service Center directly.Beyond Luggage - Travel Gear and AccessoriesIn addition to the Pelican TRVL series, EliteCooler.com distributes the full range of Pelican Products, including coolers, dry-storage containers, protective cases, and travel accessories. Product listings feature detailed specifications, including dimensions and airline compatibility, to support informed purchasing decisions.The website’s design prioritizes accessibility, product comparison, and clarity of information - reflecting Beam LLC’s commitment to transparent online retail standards.About EliteCooler.comEliteCooler.com is an authorized online retailer of Pelican Products, operating under Beam LLC in Ashland, Virginia. The company provides a curated selection of Pelican coolers, cases, luggage, and accessories designed for long-term use in demanding environments.EliteCooler.com upholds Pelican’s reputation for reliability and customer confidence through transparent service policies, consistent pricing, and direct collaboration with the manufacturer.Address: 317 Hill Carter Parkway, Ashland, VA 23005Customer Service: sayhello@elitecooler.com | 1-844-200-PELIBusiness Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am - 4 pm EST

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.