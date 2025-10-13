More Women With Zero Finance Background Are Learning to Invest

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Federal Reserve cut interest rates this September, a move expected to shake up tech stocks and push savers out of low-yield accounts, seasoned investors quickly adjusted their portfolios. But for millions of women, the bigger question wasn’t which stock to buy; it was how to even begin.

Only one in three women consider themselves investors, according to Fidelity, even though studies show women’s portfolios have historically outperformed men’s by about 0.4% per year. The result is a growing wealth gap and a missed opportunity for women to build safety and independence.



From Hospitality Student to Self-Taught Investor

Celine Klarer, a graduate of EHL, Switzerland’s top business hospitality university, first sparked an interest in finance during a university course. The turning point came when the COVID-19 pandemic caused markets to plummet. Klarer observed stocks trading at half their value and realized investing was a path that could unlock financial opportunities.

“I saw opportunity everywhere,” she recalls. “Stocks I’d known from daily life were suddenly 50% cheaper. It was the first time I understood how wealth could grow without endless hours of work.”

Klarer began self-educating on swing trading, technical analysis, and company fundamentals. In just two years, she developed her own approach to investing, tailored for those with no prior financial background, and focused on helping others understand basic financial principles.



Breaking Finance Out of the "Boys’ Club"

Klarer notes that traditional finance often feels inaccessible due to its reliance on complex jargon and aggressive tactics. This has led many women to shy away from investing.

Her approach integrates mindset training with basic technical and fundamental analysis, ensuring that women can engage with investing as a strategic tool for long-term financial stability.

“Investing shouldn’t be reserved for people in suits on Wall Street,” Klarer explains. “It should be something anyone can learn to use.”

Her audience has been diverse, from nurses to teachers to artists, with many participants having no prior financial education.



Building Confidence Through Experience

Since sharing her insights, Klarer has seen hundreds of women take their first steps into investing. Many have reported placing their first trades within weeks, while others describe how the experience changed their relationship with money.

Former student Domatilla Quadrelli shared, “Celine’s approach gave me the tools, but more importantly, it gave me confidence. I finally felt like I understood what I was doing.”

While Klarer emphasizes that all investing carries risk, she believes that early successes can empower individuals to continue learning and growing. “When you experience your first successful trade, something changes,” she says. “The market stops looking intimidating and starts feeling like a path to financial independence.”



Practical Tips for New Investors

For those just beginning, Klarer recommends focusing on a few core principles:

• Start small and scale gradually. Begin with a manageable amount and increase as confidence grows.

• Focus on three pillars: fundamentals, technicals, and emotional management. Understanding company operations, reading market trends, and managing emotional responses are all vital for long-term success.

• Think long term. While markets fluctuate daily, data shows that patient investors who stay invested typically see stronger returns over time.

By focusing on these strategies, new investors can gain a deeper understanding of the financial landscape without feeling overwhelmed.

For further details on Celine Klarer's approach and insights, visit luna.celineklarer.com. This site offers a look at her method, aimed at empowering beginners to take control of their financial futures.



