Godoy Law Office Adds a Former USCIS Officer and an Arabic-Speaking Human Rights Advocate to Immigration Practice

Camargo and Ghannam enhance firm’s capabilities in asylum, humanitarian relief, and multilingual client service

“With Nicholas’s first-hand USCIS experiences and Lara’s Arabic speaking abilities, we’re bolstering our team with two proven courtroom and case preparation professionals”.” — Mario Godoy

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Godoy Law Office has expanded its immigration practice with the addition of attorneys Nicholas Camargo and Lara Ghannam . Camargo brings valuable legal experience with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to the team, and Ghannam’s fluency in Arabic enhances the firm’s ability to communicate with a broader range of clients. The immigrant-owned firm serves clients across the Chicago area and nationwide and is known for its commitment to helping immigrants “make America their home.”Nicholas Camargo joins the firm after seven years with USCIS, where he served as a supervisory asylum officer and training specialist within the Refugee, Asylum and International Operations Directorate. He has adjudicated hundreds of asylum and credible-fear matters and reviewed more than 1,000 cases as a supervisory officer. He will serve clients nationwide from the firm’s Oak Brook office.Lara Ghannam, admitted to the Illinois Bar in 2021 and the Florida Bar in 2024, practices family-based immigration, asylum, and humanitarian relief, and complex waiver cases. Ghannam earned her J.D. from Florida A&M University College of Law, where she received the Certificate in Human Rights and Global Justice Studies. A daughter of Palestinian immigrants, she brings a background in civil rights advocacy and serves clients in both English and Arabic.“With Nicholas’s first-hand USCIS experiences and Lara’s Arabic speaking abilities, we’re bolstering our team with two proven courtroom and case preparation professionals,” said Mario Godoy, founder of Godoy Law Office. “Their backgrounds and commitment to client wellbeing align with our promise: we help immigrants make America their home.”Godoy Law Office’s multicultural team communicates with clients in English, Spanish, and Arabic, reflecting the firm’s focus on accessible representation. The firm reports helping more than 6,000 immigrants navigate the U.S. system to help make America their home.###About Godoy Law OfficeGodoy Law Office is an immigration law firm serving clients throughout the Chicago area and nationwide. The immigrant-owned, multilingual team handles asylum, family-based immigration, removal defense, naturalization and related matters. The firm advises noncitizens on the immigration consequences of criminal matters and coordinates with defense counsel to align strategy and protect clients’ rights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.