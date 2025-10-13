Breast Care Besties Launches to Support Women’s Breast Health and Wellness Year-Round

A group of women gathering for a wellness experience

Making Breast Health Approachable: Breast Care Besties is Committed to Helping Women Prioritize Self-Care and Wellness Beyond October

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast Care Besties, a community-focused wellness brand dedicated to uplifting women through breast health education, self-care, and support, hosted its official Launch Party to celebrate the organization’s mission of creating safe spaces where women can connect, recharge, and prioritize their well-being.

Founded by two-time breast cancer survivor Lorielle Jackson, Breast Care Besties was born from her personal journey of healing, early detection, and the power of community. After being diagnosed with breast cancer at 24 and again at 34, and benefiting from early detection both times, Jackson has made it her mission to support other women navigating their own health journeys. The organization emphasizes the importance of prioritizing self-care because women’s future health and happiness depend on it.

Our goal is to create spaces where women can pause, breathe, and celebrate themselves,” said Jackson. “This launch marks the beginning of a journey that encourages women to stay in tune with their bodies, offering tools to manage stress, resources on breast cancer diagnosis and support, and opportunities to connect with others who understand the importance of self-care.

The launch event brought together women of all ages and stages of life for an evening of connection, mindfulness, and creativity. Guests participated in floral arrangement experiences, guided breathing practices, and discussed the value of breast self-exams, laying the foundation for future programming that will include Pilates classes, creative workshops, and other holistic experiences designed to help women reconnect with themselves.

“Breast cancer awareness often peaks in October, but the reality is that 1 in 8 women will receive a diagnosis, and 85% of cases aren’t linked to genetics,” said Jackson. “Our goal with Breast Care Besties is to keep promoting early detection, self-care, and community support year-round, especially reaching young women who may not have breast health on their radar.”

Who Breast Care Besties Serves:

• Women on their wellness journey

• Breast cancer survivors and thrivers

• Caregivers learning to pour back into themselves

Breast Care Besties is dedicated to making breast health and wellness accessible and approachable for all women. Through expanding partnerships and community programming, the organization invites sponsors, supporters, and local advocates to collaborate in creating impactful wellness experiences that empower women to prioritize their health, reconnect with themselves, and thrive long after Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Visit us at www.breastcarebesties.com to learn more.

Breast Care Besties Launch Party

