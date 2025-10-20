Miller EG Design Sponsors Sneaker Ball to Empower Local Youth

Sneaker Ball 2025 Flyer Sneaker Ball 2025 Crowd Sneaker Ball 2025 Team

Miller EG Design, a leader in experiential graphic design and wayfinding solutions, to be an official sponsor of the 2025 Sneaker Ball, by Four Corners Group.

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller EG Design, a leader in experiential graphic design and wayfinding solutions, proudly served as an official sponsor of the 2025 Sneaker Ball, hosted by Four Corners Group on October 11,2025. The event brought together community leaders, creatives, and supporters for an evening of celebration, all in support of youth-focused initiatives across the region.

Tim Miller, Founder and Principal of Miller EG Design, shared his reason for getting involved:

“I believe our youth deserves the best chance to succeed. Helping youth experiencing challenges is a worthy effort. Providing opportunities and pathways to better outcomes for kids supports them and our community.”

In keeping with that belief, Miller chose to donate his two sponsor tickets to a student and parent in need—making the event accessible and inspiring for individuals who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to attend.

The Sneaker Ball served as a vibrant platform for highlighting the importance of mentorship, creativity, and community investment. Miller EG Design’s sponsorship reflected the firm’s ongoing commitment to designing not only for physical spaces but for social impact—supporting initiatives that improve lives both inside and beyond the built environment.

About Miller EG Design

Miller EG Design specializes in creating innovative, user-centered wayfinding systems and experiential graphics for hospitals, municipalities, educational campuses, and cultural destinations. With a focus on clarity, accessibility, and visual storytelling, the firm merges technical expertise with a passion for place-making. From directional signage that improves public navigation to immersive graphics that foster community identity, Miller EG Design delivers thoughtful, integrated design/build solutions that enhance how people experience and move through space.

