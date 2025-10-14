FACE FOUNDRIÉ Hits Southern California With Newport Beach Debut

FACE FOUNDRIÉ prepares for Newport Beach opening.

The all-inclusive facial bar, FACE FOUNDRIÉ, announces the opening of their first Southern California location.

We believe great skin shouldn’t be a luxury, it should be accessible, effortless, and part of your regular routine.” — Maral Johnson

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affordable, accessible, approachable. The fast-growing, all-inclusive facial bar FACE FOUNDRIÉ , announces the opening of their first Southern California location, and one of the first state-wide, planting its roots in sunny Newport Beach.Drawn by its innovative approach to accessible skincare, FACE FOUNDRIÉ instantly captured the attention of Newport Beach franchise owner Maral Johnson whose passion for the aesthetics industry made the partnership a natural fit. Johnson is excited to bring the brand’s signature experience to Orange County, a community known for its strong wellness and beauty culture.“We are absolutely thrilled to bring FACE FOUNDRIÉ to Newport Beach.” said Maral Johnson, franchise owner. “This community values wellness, beauty and self-care; everything our brand stands for. Our mission is to make accessible, efficient and effective skincare and beauty services a part of everyday life. We can’t wait to welcome our new guests into the space and become part of their self-care routine.”FACE FOUNDRIÉ brings luxury skincare within reach offering a high-end, yet affordable, menu of results-driven facials . Guests can choose between 20-minute minis, 40-minute focused, or 60-minute next-level facials, with the option to add on enhancements like; dermaplaning, enzyme masks, facial cupping, scalp massage, and more. Facials range from popular microchanneling, to cutting-edge H2Glow by Hydrafacial. Each level of service delivers visible results that leave clients feeling relaxed, refreshed, and glowing.Guests can purchase individual “a la carte” services, but it is encouraged to enroll in one of the two flexible membership options which is the best way to stay consistent with your skincare goals. Memberships include monthly facials, as well as one added enhancement and 10% off in-store products. The facial bar pushes standards with an open air concept, still creating privacy for guests with curtains without feeling confined to small rooms. The space is curated for the hustling moms, busy professionals, and those who just want to pause life for a moment and get their monthly self-care. No need to schedule weeks or months in advance, appointments can be booked week-of, or simply by walking in.“Today’s skincare consumer is looking for something that fits seamlessly into their lifestyle- fast, effective and results driven”, says Johnson. “That’s exactly what FACE FOUNDRIÉ delivers. Newport Beach is the ideal setting for our concept, blending coastal beauty with a modern on the go approach to self care”.First to Southern California, and third to the state, FACE FOUNDRIÉ sets out to make skincare a monthly wellness routine, and not an unattainable luxury. Maintaining a monthly skincare routine keeps skin healthy, hydrated, and fresh.The facial bar also offers a curated line of skincare essentials and collaborates with industry-leading brands such as Hydrafacial, Procell, EltaMD, PCA Skin, Circadia, Dr. Dennis Gross, BIOEFFECT, and more.Orange County residents will be able to begin booking appointments via the website or app in January 2026.ABOUT FACE FOUNDRIÉFACE FOUNDRIÉ empowers customers to look and feel their best by providing cutting edge services, accessible pricing, and extensively trained staff of experts. Our goal is to provide effective and efficient services from facials, to brows, to lashes, and skincare. We aim to be affordable, approachable and accessible to all.

