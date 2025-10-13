'Palermo Blooms Again with Saint Rosalia' Opens in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The traveling exhibition “Palermo Blooms Again with Saint Rosalia” has arrived in the United States, opening in Chicago with Palermo’s Deputy Mayor Giampiero Cannella and Italy’s Consul General Mario Alberto Bartoli in attendance.

The event took place inside the grand halls of Cook County’s headquarters in downtown Daley Plaza, drawing a large turnout from the Italian-American community. It was organized in collaboration with the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans of Chicago—the group behind the city’s annual Columbus Day Parade—led by Ron Onesti and Marianna Gullo, together with the National Association of Sister Cities of Termini Imerese. The initiative was also supported by Elk Grove Village’s Italian Sister Cities organization and the Made in Sicily Foundation.

After the opening, the exhibition moved to the Chicago Cultural Center, where it will remain on display for two weeks.

“This marks an important milestone in the international journey of our patron saint,” said Giampiero Cannella, Palermo’s Deputy Mayor and Culture Commissioner. “Here in the United States—especially in Chicago—thousands of Sicilians live and work, and they’ve shown extraordinary, heartfelt enthusiasm for this project. It strengthens the bond with their homeland while also sparking interest and curiosity among American visitors, who are deeply intrigued by the story and the legacy of Saint Rosalia.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.