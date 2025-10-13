Hindu American Foundation Leaders Praise California Governor for Veto of Transnational Repression Bill

Veto of SB 509 is a civil rights victory for Hindus and Indians living in California

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, October 13th, California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed SB 509, which would have required that law enforcement officers receive training on so-called transnational repression.In response to Governor Newsom’s veto, HAF Managing Director Samir Kalra stated:“This veto is a victory for the civil rights of all Californians. We are grateful that Governor Newsom saw the lack of necessity for SB 509 and listened to the civil rights concerns this bill posed to millions of Californians, from a variety of backgrounds. This bill had vague language which threatened to institutionalize bias against Hindus, Indian Americans, and other ethnic minorities. What’s more, SB 509 would have cost California taxpayers millions of dollars, at a time when the state government desperately needs to address other pressing issues.”SB 509 was introduced by Senator Caballero, Assemblymember Bains, and Assemblymember Soria. HAF met with the bill authors on several occasions, and positive changes were made through these productive dialogues, yet they were not enough to instate guardrails for these trainings.Without these further protections, SB 509 would have effectively silenced Hindus from speaking out against Khalistani extremism and separatism, as well exposed Hindu Americans to accusations of supporting foreign governments.Throughout the legislative process, HAF provided a Hindu American voice on the issue through meetings with the bill authors that led to several amendments, submitting opposition letters, providing lead witness testimony at two legislative committee hearings, and spearheading a coalition of organizations and civic leaders to oppose the bill through the Governor’s office.HAF looks forward to engaging with POST (California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training) to help ensure that current law enforcement trainings are unbiased and that the Hindu community is protected.

