Despite $5 Trillion Wellness Industry, Women Report Record Burnout — New Book by May Eve Challenges the 'Self-Care Trap'

NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Are Burning Out Despite More “Self-Care” Than Ever

A 2025 Women’s Agenda survey found that 72% of women reported burnout in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, Mental Health UK’s Burnout Report 2025 revealed that half of women face high or increased workloads, including unpaid labour. These numbers are striking, given that the global wellness industry is now valued at more than $5 trillion and promises relief through retreats, therapies, and self-care rituals.

Self-care was meant to save women from exhaustion. Instead, it has become another burden on an already impossible to-do list. Today, women are urged to attend silent meditation retreats, try red-light therapy, join sound baths, practice yoga, and keep morning-to-evening journaling routines. The wellness industry is telling women they must do more in order to finally feel less burned out — and the cycle never ends.

“The problem is that all of these solutions ask women to do more when what we desperately need is to do less,” says May Eve, mental health professional and author of Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind. “We are piling more tasks on top of women’s already impossible load, then wondering why they’re still exhausted.”



The Self-Care Trap

Despite endless options, burnout remains widespread. A 2025 workplace wellness survey found that 56% of employees experienced burnout in the last year, with women disproportionately affected. In certain fields, like healthcare, women are more than twice as likely as men to report burnout.

The global wellness industry, worth over $5 trillion, often leaves women feeling guilty, behind, or not disciplined enough. According to Eve, the answer isn’t another retreat or ritual — it’s a cultural shift from doing to being.



Beyond Self-Care: Why Relationships Are Just the Beginning

Although Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind is framed around healing romantic relationships, its deeper work addresses the core patterns that drive exhaustion in every area of women’s lives. At the center of the book is the concept of over-functioning — the tendency to give, fix, and carry more than our share, whether in love, at work, or in the home.

“These patterns don’t stop at relationships,” Eve explains. “The same over-functioning that leaves women feeling unseen in relationships is also the reason many feel overwhelmed at work or drained at home. The tools I teach are designed to help women release control, rebuild self-value, and step out of cycles that cause burnout across every area of life.”

Rather than offering another list of rituals, the book guides readers through mindset and behavioural shifts that restore energy and self-worth — insights that apply as much to career and family dynamics as they do to romantic relationships.



From Striving to Reclaiming Energy

The idea of slowing down can feel uncomfortable — especially for ambitious, career-driven women who are used to pushing forward. Many fear that if they stop striving and let go of endless routines, nothing will get done or they will risk never achieving their goals. Yet psychology shows the opposite: when we stop scattering our energy across constant micro-tasks, the nervous system has space to reset. From this calmer state, focus and clarity return.

“Our society rewards directive energy: striving, optimizing, pushing forward. But women are aching for the energy of receptivity, rest, and inward connection,” Eve explains. “Burnout heals not through more effort, but through undoing — reclaiming our energy by releasing the pressure to fix everything and allowing ourselves to simply be.”

Through her HEAL program and her latest book, Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind, Eve challenges women to step out of the “self-care trap” and reclaim their sense of value by leaning back, receiving, and letting go of constant control.



About May Eve

May Eve is an interpersonal dynamics specialist, speaker, and author of the book Relationship Transformation Starts in Your Mind (Relume Publishing, 2025). With over 10 years of experience in self-leadership, emotional healing, and communication, she helps women break free from overfunctioning patterns and rediscover self-worth through her workshops, and online programs.

For interviews, review copies, or more information, visit www.mayevetraining.com

