Naturaled Donates Over 400 LED Lamps to Support Renovation of Historic USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum

One room within the museum after the lighting upgrade was completed

USS Hornet Museum Partners With Naturaled Lighting Company For Historic Innovative Lighting Upgrade Project

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- naturaLED® , is proud to support the renovation and restoration efforts of the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum in Alameda, California by donating more than 400 LED T8 linear replacement lamps. This contribution will help the nonprofit in their efforts to preserve the historic ship while enhancing its energy efficiency and sustainability.The USS Hornet Museum, housed aboard the iconic aircraft carrier USS Hornet (CV-12), welcomes over 85,000 visitors annually. Commissioned in 1943, the USS Hornet played a pivotal role in the Pacific theater in World War II, as well as the Vietnam War. The carrier also famously recovered the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 astronauts in 1969. Today, the museum serves as a living history site, offering visitors a unique glimpse into naval aviation history and the lives of those who served aboard.This donation supports the museum’s commitment to maintaining historical accuracy and completeness during its renovation efforts. By replacing outdated fluorescent lighting with advanced LED technology, the museum not only preserves the authenticity and appearance of the ship’s interior but also significantly reduces energy consumption and environmental impact.The LED T8 lamps provide superior illumination with enhanced durability and lower maintenance needs, aligning with the museum’s goal to operate sustainably while honoring its storied past.“This initiative highlights one of Naturaled’s goals of integrating modern sustainable products into historic restoration projects,” according to Frank Grobmeier, spokesperson for Naturaled. “This landmark project is an excellent example of the balance between preservation and innovation, ensuring that the USS Hornet remains a vibrant educational resource and a testament to naval heritage for future generations to come.”The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum is a part of the Smithsonian Affiliate program working to preserve heritages, expand knowledge and inspire learning.---END---About Naturaled:Naturaled is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions that combine energy efficiency, durability, and exceptional performance. With a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, Naturaled continues to push the boundaries of lighting technology to create products that meet the evolving needs of the market.

