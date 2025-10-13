Cleveland to Kick Off ‘Road to FITS’ Showcasing Ohio’s Commitment to Reviving the Fashion and Textile Industries

FITS is supported by Greater Cleveland Partnership, Western Reserve Historical Society, and Council on Smaller Enterprises

Featuring Fashion Runway, Media Day, Panel Discussion + Premiere of Exhibit: "American Dream: Role of Immigrants in Business of Fashion"

Innovation is in our DNA, and it’s what powered Cleveland’s growth through the industrial sector. FITS is our way forward by convening stakeholders and reviving the garment industry in our region.” — Baiju Shah, President & CEO of GCP

CLEVELAND, OH, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 17, 2025, the Cleveland History Center will host a grand Media Day and Fashion Runway Show to kickoff the road to the highly anticipated Fashion, Interiors, and Textile Symposium (FITS). This event marks the official launch of a broader movement to attract creative entrepreneurs and textile manufacturers to Northeast Ohio, while celebrating the region’s rich history in fashion and garment manufacturing.“Attendees, including members of the press, will have the unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with industry participants, entrepreneurs, FITS panelists, and policy planners to measure the grassroots fervor for revitalizing this sector in a more equitable manner across our region,” said Valerie Mayen, Project Runway alum and Curator of FITS. Outside of the main events happening at the venue, selected participants and visitors will receive a guided tour of landmarks and historical sites that were once the backbone of America’s garment districts here in the heart of northeast Ohio. Two American cities can claim a history as leading garment districts – Cleveland and New York,” said Baiju Shah, President & CEO of the Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP). “Innovation is in our DNA, and it’s what powered Cleveland’s growth through the industrial sector. FITS is our way forward – convening stakeholders, catalyzing investments, and reviving the garment industry in our region.”Event Highlights:- Panel Discussion: Featuring regional leaders in arts, economic development, and fashion, discussing the future of the fashion and textile industries in Greater Cleveland.- Runway Show: A curated showcase of 10 designers, including Project Runway alum Valerie Mayen (Yellow Cake Shop), Nicole Haddad (Lobo Mau), and Anjali Phougat (Designer Dream Collection), representing diverse cultural and regional backgrounds.- Exhibit Premiere: The “American Dream: Immigrants and the Business of Fashion” exhibit, which explores the stories of four immigrant designers who shaped American fashion.- Afterparty Gala: A celebration of Cleveland’s fashion legacy, featuring live music, artisan hors d'oeuvres, and recognition of the three best dressed attendees to serve as FITS ambassadors leading up to the symposium in April 2026.“Our region was the place innovators in garment and textile manufacturing came in the early 1900s to pursue their dreams,” said Patty Edmonson, Western Reserve Historical Society Curator for Costume & Textile. “ This exhibit pays homage to that legacy and invites our audience to experience the stories of the Clevelanders who wore these designs and the businesses that promoted them.”---About FITS:FITS is the largest gathering of designers, manufacturers, and ecosystem leaders in Ohio, aimed at reviving the region’s fashion, garment, and textile industries. The Symposium later in April will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, a marketplace for vendors and designers, and a grand fashion runway.“FITS is designed to spark imagination and provoke action,” said Obie Okuh, Esq., Executive Producer of FITS and Managing Partner at Community Reinvestment Advisors, LLC. “We’re thrilled to welcome industry leaders, community members, and fashion enthusiasts to this kickoff event as we pave the way for a vibrant future in fashion and textiles.”---About the Greater Cleveland (GCP)GCP is the region’s leading economic development organization, mobilizing private-sector leadership to create jobs, grow investment, and improve economic prosperity. With over 12,000 members, GCP is the largest metropolitan chamber of commerce in the nation. Learn more at www.gcpartnership.com About the Western Reserve Historical Society (WRHS)Founded in 1867, WRHS is a regional American history organization with seven properties across Northeast Ohio. WRHS preserves and shares the dynamic stories of the people of Northeast Ohio through exhibitions, programs, and experiences. Learn more at www.wrhs.org About Trade Business Services Group (TBSG)TBSG an affiliate of Community Reinvestment Advisors, LLC, offers missing markets consulting services focusing on convening stakeholders, catalyzing investments, coordinating with stakeholders, advocating for and communicating the essential requirements for reviving

