Fort Collins Faces Strong Tailwinds as New Supply Slows

Fort Collins, CO – Mountain-n-Plains, the leading rental management company serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado, today unveiled its 2026 Rental Market Outlook, synthesizing national supply/demand trends with local rental data. The report suggests Fort Collins is positioned to benefit from a tightening of new rental inventory, modest rent growth, and sustained demand from renters priced out of homeownership.

Local metrics underscore this potential shift. As of mid-2025, the average rent in Fort Collins hovers around $1,950 according to Zillow market data, with year-over-year movement modest but stable. Meanwhile, point2homes reports the city’s apartment rents have seen only a 0.4 % increase recently, indicating a relatively flat baseline from which future growth could accelerate. In parallel, the federal Fair Market Rent data shows the two-bedroom category in the Fort Collins MSA rose ~2.98% year over year. These patterns suggest the market is normalizing after years of volatility.

On the national front, industry projections point to declining new construction in 2025–2026 and gradual rent recovery as the imbalance between supply and demand shifts. Mountain-n-Plains anticipates Fort Collins may see vacancy rates soften and a return to modest rent growth as the development pipeline thins and demand holds steady.

Key Implications for Fort Collins Landlords & Investors

Supply compression opens opportunity for well-managed properties

With new multifamily development decelerating nationally, Fort Collins landlords who maintain quality and stay ahead on property updates may capture the tailwinds of high demand and limited alternatives.

Rent growth is likely modest but real

Expect rent increases in the 2 %–4 % range, especially for well-positioned, upgraded units. Properties lagging maintenance or amenities may struggle to keep pace.

Differentiation and retention will matter more than ever

As competition tightens, landlords must focus on tenant experience, timely maintenance, lease flexibility, and retention programs to reduce turnover and vacancy loss.

Data-driven pricing will be critical

Estimating rent based on gut feels won’t suffice. Mountain-n-Plains will use its proprietary local database combined with national forecasts to recommend adjustments quarterly, not only annually.

How Mountain-n-Plains Uses the Outlook for Client Advantage

With insights from this report, Mountain-n-Plains plans to refine its pricing algorithms, upgrade prioritization framework, and marketing strategies. This helps clients lock in higher occupancy, maximize rent, and reduce vacancy risk. Their goal: landlords in Fort Collins don’t just react to the market—they lead it.

“Our deep tie to local data means we can translate national headwinds into actionable plans for Fort Collins landlords,” said a representative for Mountain-n-Plains. “2026 will reward those who take a proactive, systematized approach.”

About Mountain-n-Plains

Mountain-n-Plains is a full-service rental and property management company serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado. With decades of experience and a growing portfolio of rentals in Fort Collins, they deliver marketing, tenant placement, maintenance, legal compliance, and reporting. Their mission is to protect investment, reduce vacancy, and give landlords peace of mind.

