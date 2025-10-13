SPOTLIGHT MEDIA RELATIONS RETAINED BY MEDA TO LEAD PUBLIC RELATIONS EFFORTS

Spotlight Media Relations is now working with MEDA, an organization that helps BIPOC entrepreneurs build their businesses.

MEDA is doing incredible work to empower and elevate BIPOC entrepreneurs, and we are honored to be selected to tell their story throughout the region and beyond.” — Jill Budik

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spotlight Media Relations www.spotlightmediarelations.com ), a marketing communications agency with offices in New York City and Minnesota, is pleased to announce it is now working with MEDA – Metropolitan Economic Development Association.Spotlight will support MEDA in amplifying its mission by leading media outreach efforts, advising on strategy, and establishing thought leadership as the organization continues to grow.“We are delighted to welcome MEDA to Spotlight,” said Jill Budik, president of Spotlight Media Relations. “MEDA is doing incredible work to empower and elevate BIPOC entrepreneurs, and we are honored to be selected to tell their story throughout the region and beyond.”MEDA ( https://meda.net ) is a nonprofit organization that has helped thousands of BIPOC entrepreneurs build their businesses. The organization provides integrated services in three business areas: business consulting, access to capital, and connections to peers and partners. Founded in Minnesota in 1971, MEDA was established based on the belief that wealth creation is key to creating economic equity and that successful entrepreneurship is the clearest path to creating wealth.Spotlight Media Relations is a boutique marketing communications agency. Founded by public relations veteran Jill Budik in 2010, the agency thrives at the intersection of social media, digital marketing, and media relations. For more information, contact info@spotlightmediarelations.com

