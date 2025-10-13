Five Star Home Services Announces Acquisition of Mike’s Sewer & Drain to Expand Plumbing & Workforce Initiatives

From the left, Five Star Home Services CEO Christian Rattin stands with Mike's Sewer & Drain Owner Mike Nolden and Five Star CFO Josh Bell

XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most companies, growth is measured in profits, projects, and new markets. For Five Star Home Services , on the other hand, success has always been about something bigger: Creating opportunities for people to rebuild their lives, rediscover their purpose, and reimagine their futures. The company's latest move — the acquisition of Mike’s Sewer & Drain Service , LLC — is about more than expanding plumbing services. It’s about deepening that mission. It's about Profit On Purpose. It's about impacting lives.At first glance, the acquisition is an obvious strategic win. It expands Five Star’s already strong plumbing division, strengthening its ability to serve customers throughout the Greater Dayton region. But behind the headlines is a deeper story — one about how this partnership will fuel Five Star’s philanthropic work in workforce development and second-chance employment, helping more people turn second chances into lifelong careers.A Partnership With PurposeFor decades, Mike’s Sewer & Drain has been one of the most trusted names in Dayton plumbing. Known for its fast, reliable service in drain cleaning, sewer repairs, hydro-jetting, water heater installation, video inspections, and emergency plumbing, Mike's reputation for professionalism and customer care mirrors Five Star’s own mission — making them a natural fit.“This acquisition strengthens our plumbing division and expands our ability to serve homeowners and businesses with the responsiveness and reliability they expect,” said Christian Rattin, CEO of Five Star Home Services. “We’re excited to welcome the Mike’s Sewer & Drain team and support them with Five Star’s broader resources and technology.”Customers won’t notice many changes day-to-day — the same trusted plumbers will continue to serve Dayton and the surrounding communities. But behind the scenes, the acquisition means access to enhanced training, advanced tools, and the support of a statewide network. It’s a win for customers, employees, and the communities they serve.Building a Workforce With HeartWhat truly sets this acquisition apart is how it fits into Five Star’s broader vision of building a pipeline for workforce development and creating second-chance employment opportunities for those who need them most.Founded more than 50 years ago as a small family business, Five Star has grown into one of Ohio’s leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service providers. But its mission goes far beyond home services. Today, the company is one of the state’s leading second-chance employers — offering career opportunities to individuals rebuilding their lives after addiction, incarceration, or other barriers to employment.Five Star is also a recognized recovery-friendly workplace, partnering with organizations like Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative to offer vocational training, apprenticeships, and on-the-job support. These programs don’t just fill staffing needs — they change lives, giving people the chance to learn a skilled trade, earn a living wage, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.“This acquisition isn’t just about growing our business — it’s about growing our impact,” Rattin said. “By expanding our plumbing operations, we’re creating more opportunities for people to start new careers, support their families, and be part of something bigger than themselves.”A Brighter Future for the TradesAs Ohio — and the nation — faces a growing shortage of skilled tradespeople, Five Star’s approach offers a blueprint for the future. By investing in people who are traditionally overlooked by employers, the company isn’t just solving a labor problem — it’s helping to solve a social one as well.The addition of Mike’s Sewer & Drain will accelerate that mission. With increased demand for services, Five Star can hire and train more technicians, open new career pathways, and reach more individuals ready to make a fresh start. The ripple effect extends beyond the company, strengthening communities and inspiring other businesses to embrace similar workforce initiatives.Looking AheadThe acquisition marks a milestone moment for both companies — and for the people whose lives will change because of it. For customers, it means expanded plumbing services, backed by the strength and stability of the Five Star brand. For employees — current and future — it means opportunity, growth, and purpose.And for Five Star Home Services, it’s yet another step in proving that the work they do isn’t just about homes and businesses. It’s about people.

