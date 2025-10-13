Kellers Roofing & Restoration Launches Comprehensive Water Damage Cleanup and Restoration Services in Carmel, Indiana

IN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kellers Roofing & Restoration, a trusted home improvement contractor serving central and northern Indiana for decades, today announced the launch of its expanded water damage cleanup and restoration services. This new service line enables the company to provide homeowners and commercial property owners with complete emergency response and restoration solutions when water damage strikes.The new water damage restoration service addresses a critical need in the Indiana market, where severe weather events, burst pipes, and flooding can cause devastating damage to homes and businesses. Kellers' trained restoration technicians will respond quickly to water emergencies, providing 24/7 service to minimize damage and begin the recovery process immediately."We've spent years helping Indiana families protect their homes through quality roofing, siding, and exterior services," said a spokesperson for Kellers Roofing & Restoration. "Launching our water damage restoration division is a natural extension of our commitment to being there when our customers need us most. Water damage doesn't wait for business hours, and neither do we."The comprehensive water damage restoration services include emergency water extraction, structural drying, dehumidification, mold prevention and remediation, complete reconstruction of damaged areas, and direct insurance claim assistance. Kellers' teams utilize professional-grade equipment and follow industry best practices to ensure thorough restoration that protects both the immediate damage and prevents long-term issues like mold growth or structural deterioration.Indiana homeowners face unique water damage risks, including ice dam formation during harsh winters, spring flooding, and storm-related damage throughout the year. Kellers Roofing & Restoration's combined expertise in roofing, interior construction, and now water restoration positions the company to handle projects from initial emergency response through complete reconstruction under one roof."Many homeowners don't realize that water damage requires immediate action," the spokesperson added. "Every hour of delay can mean thousands of dollars in additional damage. Our goal is to be the single call that Indiana families make when disaster strikes—from the first emergency response to the final coat of paint."The water damage restoration service complements Kellers' existing offerings, which include roofing installation and repair, siding, gutters, flooring, drywall, painting, and plastering. This full-service approach allows customers to work with one trusted contractor throughout the entire restoration process, eliminating coordination headaches and ensuring consistent quality.Kellers Roofing & Restoration serves homeowners, property managers, HOAs, churches, commercial buildings, and senior living communities throughout Carmel, Indianapolis, Westfield, Zionsville, Noblesville, Fishers, and surrounding central Indiana communities.About Kellers Roofing & RestorationKellers Roofing & Restoration is a full-service home improvement contractor based in Carmel, Indiana, specializing in roofing, siding, gutters, flooring, painting, drywall, plastering, and water damage restoration. With decades of experience serving residential and commercial clients throughout central and northern Indiana, Kellers is committed to quality craftsmanship, exceptional materials, and customer care that delivers peace of mind.

