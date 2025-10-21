Cricket Carts Direct Launches Enhanced RX5 Plus: The Most Advanced Collapsible Electric Golf Cart for RV Travelers

FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cricket Carts Direct, the nation's #1 dealer of portable, collapsible electric golf carts , today announced the launch of the Cricket RX5 Plus, an enhanced four-seat model featuring an integrated lift system, upgraded suspension, and increased top speed. This latest addition to the Cricket lineup delivers premium performance while maintaining the compact, foldable design that has made Cricket Carts the preferred choice for RV owners, campers, and travelers nationwide.The Cricket RX5 Plus addresses the evolving needs of mobile adventurers who demand more power, comfort, and convenience without sacrificing portability. Building on the success of the bestselling RX5 model, the RX5 Plus incorporates customer-requested enhancements including a built-in lift system for effortless loading and unloading, custom deluxe wheels and tires for improved handling, and enhanced motor performance reaching speeds of 15-17 mph. Despite these upgrades, the cart maintains Cricket's signature collapsibility, folding to just 60"x38"x35" to fit in RV bins, truck beds, and compact SUVs."RV travelers told us they loved the RX5's portability but wanted even easier loading and more power for varied terrain," said a spokesperson for Cricket Carts Direct. "The RX5 Plus delivers exactly that—premium features that make adventures smoother while keeping the fold-and-go convenience that defines Cricket Carts."The RX5 Plus features full four-wheel suspension that absorbs bumps and uneven surfaces, making it ideal for campgrounds, resorts, farms, and event venues. The cart's 600-pound load capacity accommodates four adults comfortably, while the reinforced frame and OEM-only components ensure durability season after season. Standard equipment includes a full-length roof for sun and rain protection, ergonomic seating with ample legroom, and intuitive steering wheel controls.One of the RX5 Plus's standout features is the integrated lift system, which simplifies the loading process for customers who frequently transport their carts. This factory-installed enhancement eliminates the need for aftermarket ramps or manual lifting, allowing a single person to load the cart into an RV bin or truck bed with minimal effort.Cricket Carts Direct's commitment to quality extends beyond the cart itself. As an authorized dealer, the company provides lifetime limited customer care warranties exclusive to Cricket Carts Direct customers, factory OEM parts only—never aftermarket substitutes, nationwide shipping within three days of order, and dealer-direct pricing that beats MSRP on every model. These advantages have established Cricket Carts Direct as the trusted source for portable electric golf carts across the United States."We're not just selling carts—we're supporting our customers throughout their ownership experience," the spokesperson added. "Whether you need technical support, replacement parts, or customization advice, our team is here for the lifetime of your Cricket Cart."The RX5 Plus is available with optional lithium battery upgrades that extend range up to 70 miles per charge, reduce charging time by half, and provide consistent power delivery even on inclines. Additional customization options include Bluetooth sound systems, upgraded seating configurations, safety accessories including seat belts, protective covers and windshields, and haulers and ramps for specialized transport needs.The launch of the RX5 Plus strengthens Cricket Carts Direct's position as the leader in collapsible electric mobility. The company's focus on portability without compromise has resonated with diverse customers including RV enthusiasts exploring campgrounds nationwide, equestrian communities navigating event venues and farms, resort and golf course operators seeking space-efficient fleet options, retirees prioritizing mobility and independence, and homeowners with limited garage or storage space.Cricket Carts Direct offers flexible financing through Synchrony Bank, making premium portable mobility accessible to more customers. The straightforward three-step application process provides quick approval decisions, allowing buyers to bring home their Cricket Cart and start their adventures without delay.The Cricket RX5 Plus is available now for immediate order with delivery within three business days to most U.S. locations. Customers can explore full specifications, customization options, and build their ideal Cricket Cart online.About Cricket Carts DirectCricket Carts Direct is the #1 U.S. dealer of Cricket portable, collapsible electric golf carts. Specializing in innovative mobility solutions that fold to fit anywhere, Cricket Carts Direct offers the complete Cricket lineup including the RX5, RX5 Plus, SX3, and ESV models. Each cart combines lightweight engineering, durable construction, and compact storage capability—ideal for RV travel, camping, events, and everyday mobility. With exclusive lifetime limited customer care warranties, dealer-direct pricing, OEM parts only, and nationwide three-day shipping, Cricket Carts Direct delivers effortless mobility backed by lasting support. Built to move when you do—collapsible, portable, and ready for adventure.

