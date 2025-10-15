Scalp Delivery Launches Science-Backed, Plant-Based Hair Wellness Brand

Premium, research-driven formulas designed to nourish, strengthen, and revitalize hair

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalp Delivery, a new science-backed hair wellness brand, has officially launched, introducing a line of plant-based, clinically informed formulas designed to promote scalp health and strengthen hair from root to tip. Created by Joey and Randy Valenti, the brand delivers a complete hair wellness routine that blends scientific innovation with clean, vegan ingredients to support healthy, vibrant hair for all types.Scalp Delivery’s mission is simple: to redefine hair care through scalp-first science. By focusing on the scalp as the foundation for strong, healthy hair, the brand’s formulations help improve scalp balance, support hair growth, and fortify strands through consistent, everyday use.“Scalp Delivery launches as a science-backed, plant-based hair care brand, offering innovative solutions to strengthen hair, improve scalp health, and support hair growth,” said founders Joey and Randy Valenti. “With high-quality, clinically tested ingredients, we’re proud to provide effective, everyday care for all hair types.”The product lineup features targeted serums that cater to various hair needs, including: AM/PM Serum Bundle - a comprehensive day and night system to hydrate and protect the scalp. 5% Redensyl Hair Growth Serum - designed to help promote thicker, fuller-looking hair. 5% Capixyl Hair Growth Serum - formulated to support scalp health and reduce breakage.All Scalp Delivery products are organic, vegan, and free from harsh chemicals, with a focus on clean, effective ingredients backed by clinical studies.Early customers are already sharing enthusiastic results:“I’m usually very skeptical when it comes to hair products, but using the Scalp Delivery bundle morning and night, I started noticing new growth around my thinning areas, especially my receding hairline, in just 20 days,” said Lynette O’Leath, a verified buyer. “I’m honestly amazed at the results!”“My hair has never felt and looked better,” shared Ashley Pierrlouis, another verified customer. “I’ve been using the oil for about two months now and see wonderful results. The texture of my hair is softer and my hairline has grown thicker.”“I tried everything for my temple hair loss for 10 years,” added Vicky, a long-time customer. “After consistent use of the A.M./P.M. serums, I finally found the solution. My hairline is back, and I can’t stop looking in the mirror. Thank you, Scalp Delivery!”Scalp Delivery’s focus on transparency, quality, and real results positions it as a next-generation hair wellness brand bridging science and nature. With its clean formulations and modern daily routine, Scalp Delivery is redefining what it means to take care of your hair- starting from the scalp.

