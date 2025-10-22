Renotive Launches Business Suite to Streamline Renovations for Architects

Built by design-build experts, Renotive brings pre-construction clarity to help professionals define scope, control costs, and connect with GCs nationwide.

Affirmed by top industry professionals, Renotive accelerates design firms by turning their beautiful designs into bankable projects for clients via instant clarity on scope and cost.” — Sofie Van de Velde, Head of Business Development at Renotive

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Architects and interior designers are the cornerstone of every successful renovation. Renotive complements their expertise in architectural planning by providing tools that bridge design concepts to finalized construction documents - with financial and execution certainty.The platform streamlines the key design & build stages:The first stage, Precise Labor Cost Calculation through Scope Definition, uses Renotive’s tailored software—designed for any property type—to help professionals build a detailed scope of work. This GenAI software automatically generates real-time, accurate labor cost estimates, giving both the design firm and the client a clear budget for executing the design anywhere in the U.S.The second stage, Seamless Material & Procurement Management, helps with material selection and approval, obtains vendor quotes, and streamlines procurement. This feature ensures smooth communication and collaboration, keeping all parties aligned on design goals and budget.The third stage, Vetted Contractor Sourcing and Bidding, offers access to a network of highly vetted General Contractors (GCs). Design firms can connect with trusted GCs or invite their own, manage and oversee the entire bidding process, compare quotes, and handle all communications with support from Renotive until the contract is signed.The goal is to provide greater clarity upfront and protect the client’s budget by shifting focus from the construction focus to proper design preparation, enabling better project execution.For clients, i.e., homeowners, property managers, and investors, Renotive provides clear guidance and transparency, helping them understand costs, budgets, and timelines for a successful renovation project.For professionals, i.e., general contractors and architects, Renotive provides pre-vetted, planned projects and scopes of work, enabling faster, smoother bidding cycles and fewer site issues.Renovations require collaboration, and Renotive makes it seamless for everyone involved from start to finish.Architects, interior designers, general contractors, and clients ready to start their next project are invited to join Renotive's growing network and experience a smarter, more collaborative approach to project planning. Explore the platform and register for early access at www.renotive.com , or book a demonstration meeting.About RenotiveRenotive is a pioneering US-based technology platform, founded from the need for a standardized, pre-construction planning solution in the hot renovation market. Renotive serves as the central hub for all project stakeholders, emphasizing rigorous pre-construction planning, cost transparency, and a network of vetted professionals. Our mission is to transform the renovation experience from a stressful risk into a predictable success.

