Sparta redefines commodity trading with all-in-one pricing, insight, and signal platform

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparta is pleased to announce the launch of its new all-in-one trading intelligence platform, unifying live pricing, curated market insight, and predictive signals in a single, structured system designed for modern commodity trading desks.The platform brings together Sparta Curves, Sparta Knowledge, and Sparta Intelligence to eliminate inefficiencies across trading, analytics, and risk functions. By replacing manual updates, scattered tools, and inconsistent data, Sparta delivers clarity, control, and collaboration at unprecedented speed.Customisation and collaboration sit at the heart of the platform. Users can tailor market curves with their own assumptions, override values, and apply desk-specific logic. At the same time, the platform keeps everyone - traders, analysts, and risk managers, working from the same set of aligned data. This creates a shared source of truth with no silos or version drift.“Traders don’t need more data, they need clarity,” said Felipe Elink Schuurman, CEO and Founder of Sparta. “In the past, having exclusive data gave trading desks an edge. But once data became universal, the old tools like spreadsheets, manual inputs and siloed views started holding desks back. Sparta was built as the tool trading teams have always needed: real-time, collaborative and designed for the way commodity trading actually works. By combining pricing, insight, and predictive signals in one place, we’re giving desks the tools to move faster, align instantly, and make smarter trades.”Sparta describes itself as “the future of commodity trading desks, built today.” Unlike legacy terminals, which were designed for yesterday’s workflows and often not built purposefully for commodity trading desks, Sparta’s platform is purpose-built for how modern trading teams operate, unifying everything from live pricing and market insight to predictive analytics in one structured system.The Sparta Platform: Curves, Knowledge, Intelligence-Sparta Curves delivers real-time futures, swaps, physical, and freight pricing from more than 30 trusted brokers, with live charting, analytics, and Excel and mobile integration.-Sparta Knowledge links curated news, PRA data, and trader insights directly to pricing, filtering out noise with tailored feeds by region, exposure, and strategy, and aligning desks instantly with real-time outlooks, alerts, and expert commentary.-Sparta Intelligence builds on this foundation with predictive analytics – arbitrage signals, blend margin models, freight tracking, and scenario testing – enabling desks to spot dislocations before the market reacts.Together, these modules unlock a new level of desk performance:-90% less manual work (no more chasing broker calls and reconciling spreadsheets)-100% alignment (all teams working from one source of truth)-Zero noise (only the signals that matter to your trades)“Sparta is about clarity, control and collaboration,” added Schuurman. “We are replacing slow, siloed, legacy tools with a real-time platform that’s purpose-built for trading desks. And because we’ve lived this pain ourselves as traders, we know exactly what’s needed to transform the desk experience.”For more information, visit Sparta’s October Product Update.-ENDS-About SpartaSparta is a leading provider of real-time market intelligence and analytics for global commodity traders. Our cutting-edge technology delivers actionable insights, price transparency, and data-driven decision-making tools, empowering traders to stay ahead in fast-moving markets. With a commitment to innovation and accuracy, Sparta serves a diverse client base, from independent traders to multinational corporations.For more information, visit www.spartacommodities.com or follow us on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:Matt SkinnerVP MarketingSparta07777658122press@spartacommodities.com

