NYIAX Announces Strategic LOI with Datavault AI

Datavault AI Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire NYIAX, Expanding Patented Information Data Exchange and Commercial Footprint

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYIAX , Inc. today announced that Datavault AI , Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT) has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire NYIAX. This milestone builds on the companies’ strategic partnership formed earlier this year and reflects their shared vision to transform industries through advertising innovation, Web3 solutions, and tokenized information and data exchanges.The transaction, subject to customary diligence, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals, will bring together NYIAX’s patented unitized data trading platform with Datavault AI’s advanced tokenization technologies, creating a next-generation foundation for global commerce.Leadership Commentary“The combination of Datavault's unique and powerful tokenization platforms combined with NYIAX's data trading platforms, and the patent protection wrapped around both, creates an incredibly strong value-proposition across a wide range of global industries, including advertising, identity validation and verification, and licensing, to name a few. Together, we see clear opportunities to jointly launch tokenized data exchanges that define the next era of digital transactions,” said Jeffrey Tirman, Board Director, NYIAX.“Datavault AI has been an outstanding partner in exploring how our joint IP and technologies can collectively transform markets,” said Teri Gallo, CEO of NYIAX. “This step represents a natural evolution of our collaboration. Under the Datavault AI umbrella, NYIAX is well positioned to extend our impact globally, scaling innovative solutions across advertising, Web3, and data-driven tokenized markets.”“Bringing together Datavault’s tokenization capabilities with NYIAX’s patented exchange infrastructure creates a world-class foundation for both established and emerging markets,” said Bob Ainbinder, Director of NYIAX.“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver secure, scalable, and monetizable tokenization frameworks,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. “By combining Datavault’s tokenization platforms with NYIAX’s patented trading exchange, we will redefine how information and media assets are valued, exchanged, and monetized across industries — from advertising to identity, healthcare, and beyond.”Corporate Governance UpdateIn other news, upon the closing two recent acquisitions, NYIAX strengthened its governance by appointing three new members to its Board of Directors: Jeffrey Tirman, Christopher Hardt, and Peter Bordes. Their combined depth of expertise in finance, technology, and media will play a critical role in guiding NYIAX through its next stage of growth and integration.About NYIAXNYIAX delivers a proprietary trading platform built on intellectual property jointly owned with Nasdaq and powered by blockchain. The platform combines the rigor of financial services infrastructure with the evolving needs of the sectors in which NYIAX operates. In addition to its commercial position in advertising, NYIAX’s technology and IP extend across asset classes and industries — including fintech, healthcare, retail, and entertainment — enabling advanced, transparent, and efficient trading capabilities.For more information, please visit: www.nyiax.com About Datavault AI Inc.Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is at the forefront of AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization. The company’s cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions with a collaborative emphasis across its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerianpatented technologies, along with industry-leading foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies, including IP for audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division harnesses high-performance computing to offer solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform serves diverse industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange(IDE) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely linking physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, promoting responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is fully customizable, featuring AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integrations, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. For more information, please visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.