Innovation in Action: How WARF and GE HealthCare Turn Research into Results

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) celebrates its centennial, a new essay co-authored by WARF CEO Erik Iverson and GE HealthCare’s Jason Polzin, General Manager of Global MR Applications Platform and Research Technologies, highlights a powerful legacy of innovation and collaboration in health care.The piece, “ From Bench to Bedside: How WARF and GE HealthCare Turn Ideas into Impact ,” explores how a decades-long collaboration between WARF, GE HealthCare and UW-Madison has become a national model for translational research and medical technology development.The essay details how early access to GE HealthCare’s cutting-edge imaging technologies has empowered UW researchers to develop protocols and tools now used globally. It also highlights WARF’s role in licensing breakthrough inventions, supporting startups and aligning academic and industry goals to accelerate impact.From AI-enhanced imaging interpretation to theranostic agents for cancer care, the collaboration continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in precision medicine. The authors also point to Wisconsin’s recent designation as a federal Biohealth Tech Hub as evidence of the region’s growing leadership in biohealth innovation.“This is a story about scientists, students, engineers, clinicians and entrepreneurs working together to solve real-world problems,” says Iverson. “It’s a model that others can learn from as we look to the future of health care.”Throughout the year, WARF will publish additional essays from various thought leaders, each offering unique perspectives on the impact of university research on global challenges. These essays, available at warf.org/WisconsinIngenuity , will highlight the importance of long-term investments in university innovation and the transformative potential of academic-industry partnerships.About WARFCelebrating a century of service in 2025, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) patents and licenses discoveries from UW-Madison research, manages an investment portfolio generated from licensing and investment proceeds, and provides annual grants to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research to support further scientific investigation and research. By driving collaborations among researchers, investors, industry and entrepreneurs, WARF commercializes innovations from campus through various initiatives. WARF Accelerator improves the commercialization potential of university intellectual property through industry engagement and investment in proof-of-concept milestones to validate market potential, demonstrate commercial value and de-risk technology. WARF Therapeutics partners with UW-Madison and Morgridge Institute researchers employing an industry-focused approach to improve the value propositions of drug candidates. WARF Ventures is an early-stage venture fund that invests in startups based on UW/WARF technologies. Learn more at warf.org

