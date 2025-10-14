Targeted Alpha-Therapy Market Forecasted to Achieve US $1.92 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Targeted Alpha-Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Targeted Alpha-Therapy Market In 2025?

The market for targeted alpha-therapy has seen a significant surge recently. The expected growth is from $0.87 billion in 2024 to $1.03 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. Reasons for this growth in the previous period include more regulatory approvals, an increased emphasis on targeted therapy as opposed to traditional chemotherapy, greater accessibility to alpha-emitting isotopes, an escalation in government and private capital, along with an uptick in patient inclination towards least invasive therapies.

The projected size of the targeted alpha-therapy market is expected to surge significantly in the upcoming years. It is estimated to reach $1.93 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The expansion during the prediction timeline can be credited to the escalated occurrence of cancer and metastatic diseases, increased implementation of precision medicine, a heightened consciousness among oncologists and patients, augmented research and development funds, and a higher volume of clinical trials. Key trends for the predicted period involve progress in radiopharmaceutical technology, tech advancements in alpha-emitter production, fusion of imaging and therapy, growth in targeted drug delivery systems, and progression in nuclear medicine technologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Targeted Alpha-Therapy Market?

The targeted alpha-therapy market is anticipated to expand due to the increasing emphasis on precision medicine. Precision medicine involves tailoring prevention efforts, diagnosis methods, and treatment plans to an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment for enhanced effectiveness. The rise of precision medicine can be attributed to the enhanced availability of genetic testing that paves the way for precise diagnoses and treatments, resulting in improved patient results. Through targeted alpha-therapy, it becomes possible to deliver highly effective alpha-emitting isotopes directly to cancerous cells, ensuring personalized and accurate treatment while keeping damage to healthy tissues minimal. For example, as per the American Pharmaceutical Review, a journal firm based in the US, worldwide expenditure on precision medicine treatments approximated to around $32 billion in 2022, and it's predicted to surpass $124 billion by 2027. As such, the surging emphasis on precision medicine is fueling the growth of the targeted alpha-therapy market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Targeted Alpha-Therapy Industry?

Major players in the Targeted Alpha-Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

• Novartis AG

• Lantheus Holdings Inc.

• Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

• Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• RayzeBio Inc.

• ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

• ARTBIO Inc.

• AdvanCell Pty Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Targeted Alpha-Therapy Market?

Several leading businesses in the targeted alpha-therapy market are concentrating their efforts on creating novel solutions like peptide receptor radionuclide therapy to enhance the effectiveness of targeted cancer treatments, decrease non-target effects, and improve patient outcomes. Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy or PRRT is a precise cancer remedy that directly conveys radioactive isotopes to the tumor cells by coupling them to peptides which specifically bind to receptors found excessively on cancer cells, consequently reducing harm to healthy tissue. For example, in February 2024, RadioMedix Inc., an American biotech firm, collaborated with Orano Med, a pharmaceutical company based in the US, and secured the first targeted alpha therapy to receive FDA breakthrough device designation. This therapy is AlphaMedix (lead-212-Dotamtate), and it's utilized in treating neuroendocrine tumors. This breakthrough therapy directly delivers potent alpha radiation to cancer cells, avoiding damage to healthy tissues, thanks to its alpha particles' short trajectory and high energy. These features cause lethal DNA damage to the tumor cells, leaving behind minimal toxicity. The treatment shows potential for patients who are either new or exhibit a limited response to current beta-emitter therapies, with the goal to enhance safety and efficacy in tackling difficult-to-treat neuroendocrine tumors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Targeted Alpha-Therapy Market Report?

The targeted alpha-therapy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Isotope Type: Actinium-225, Radium-223, Lead-212, Bismuth-213, Other Isotype Types

2) By Application: Prostate Cancer, Bone Metastases, Pancreatic Cancer, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Specialty Clinics, Lymphoma, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Actinium-225: Ac-225 Lintuzumab, Ac-225 PSMA-617, Ac-225 DOTATATE

2) By Radium-223: Radium-223 Dichloride (Xofigo)

3) By Lead-212: Pb-212 DOTAMTATE (AlphaMedix), Pb-212 TCMC-Trastuzumab

4) By Bismuth-213: Bi-213 Lintuzumab, Bi-213 DOTATOC

5) By Other Isotope Types: Thorium-227, Astatine-211, Terbium-149

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Targeted Alpha-Therapy Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for targeted alpha-therapy. Anticipations are that Asia Pacific will undergo the most rapid expansion in the specified forecast period. The areas included in the targeted alpha-therapy report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

