Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Market to Reach USD $1.8 Billion by 2029 at 5.7% CAGR

Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for the treatment of rare gastrointestinal diseases has experienced significant growth. The projection is that it will expand from a value of $1.36 billion in 2024 to reach $1.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth during the historic period has been driven by factors such as an increase in patient advocacy efforts, a rise in clinical trials for specialized gastrointestinal (GI) treatments, advancements in early diagnosis through innovative screening methods, more collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, and a growing demand for targeted treatment options.

The market for treating rare gastrointestinal diseases is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $1.81 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This anticipated growth in the specified period can be attributed to various factors such as increased investment in the development of innovative drugs, the growing adoption of personalized medicine, widespread of precision medicine, elevated awareness and enhanced education among medical providers, and the growing expansion of rare disease patient registries. Key trends for this forecasting period involve advancements in genomic and molecular diagnostics, developments in targeted biological therapies, innovations in drug delivery methods, advancements in telehealth and remote patient monitoring, plus the development of AI-enabled clinical decision-making tools.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Market?

The upward trend in diagnostic testing is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the rare gastrointestinal diseases treatment market. Diagnostic examinations denote medical procedures utilized to identify, confirm or track diseases, or infections in a patient. The growing demand for diagnostic examinations is predominantly fueled by elevated awareness regarding early disease detection's significance, permitting timely interventions and improved patient outcomes. Diagnostic examinations facilitate treatment for rare gastrointestinal diseases through early and precise detection of the root conditions. This aids in pinpointing particular disease pathways, endorses personalized treatment strategies, and enhances patient results through immediate intervention. For instance, in December 2024, as reported by the National Health Service, a government department based in the UK, there has been an increase in the number of diagnostic tests by activity to 2,544,809 in 2024, a rise from 2,312,030 in 2023. Consequently, the burgeoning diagnostic testing is furthering the growth of the rare gastrointestinal diseases treatment market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Industry?

Major players in the rare gastrointestinal diseases treatment market include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Zealand Pharma A/S

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca plc

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Market?

Key players in the market for treatment of uncommon gastrointestinal ailments are concentrating on the creation of novel treatments, such as fully human monoclonal antibodies, which aim to enhance patient health by targeting the disease mechanisms. Fully human monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-created antibodies derived solely from human proteins. They focus specifically on the molecules responsible for disease, allowing for precise blocking or modulation, leading to improved treatment efficacy and minimized side effects. For instance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm based in the US, acquired permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Veopoz (pozelimab-bbfg) to treat CHAPLE disease, a rare, life-endangering hereditary gastrointestinal disorder in August 2023. Veopoz, a fully human monoclonal antibody, is designed to target the complement factor C5, which assists in the regulation of the overactive complement system, known to result in protein loss and gastrointestinal harm for CHAPLE patients. This targeted approach tackles the root cause of the disease, averting debilitating symptoms and potential fatal complications.

What Segments Are Covered In The Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Market Report?

The rare gastrointestinal diseases treatment market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Drugs, Device

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous (IV) Or Injectable, Subcutaneous, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Application: Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis, Hercksprung's Disease, Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

4) By End User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Drugs: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressive Agents, Biologic Therapies, Antibiotics, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, Enzyme Replacement Therapies

2) By Devices: Endoscopic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Surgical Instruments, Feeding Tubes, Stent Devices, Biopsy Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for treating rare gastrointestinal diseases. The Rare Gastrointestinal Diseases Treatment Global Market Report 2025 included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

