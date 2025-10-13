【Mega international influencer event】CreatorWeek Macao 2025 will kick off next Friday

MACAU, October 13 - (DST) Promotional video for “CreatorWeek Macao 2025”

Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the international media production company Branded, CreatorWeek Macao 2025 will be grandly held in Macao from 24 to 28 October. The five-day event will bring together top international and Greater China content creators, social media industry leaders and celebrity guests, leveraging their wide-spread influence across social platforms to elevate Macao’s profile as a charming destination in the spotlight of key opinion leaders, spark the intent of young travelers to visit Macao and inject new momentum to local tourism and economy.

Brand Macao in KOLs’ spotlight and infuse the city with creative dynamic

An event launch for CreatorWeek Macao 2025 was held at Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre today (13 October) to share the event highlights, main program and means of participation with domestic and overseas media, content creators and the public.

At the event launch, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes remarked in her speech that CreatorWeek Macao 2025 will unveil Macao's unique glamour and rich multicultural heritage to the world. Propelling concerted tourism development, the event will inject fresh creative momentum into Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure.

At the Event Launch, CEO and Co-Founder of Branded, Jasper Donat, introduced the event’s planning concept and line up of international content creators. Representatives of international and Chinese mainland multi-channel networks shed light on how to leverage the event as a platform to offer overseas content creators a window onto the Chinese market while fostering exchange of ideas. Macao content creators also shared a current overview of the local sector as well as their experience and vision of connecting with the global landscape.

Line up of top content creators from worldwide for Asian creative event

Oriented around Macao as a “young, international and innovative” city, CreatorWeek Macao 2025 will bring together about 250 groups of international and Greater China guests including 180 groups of content creators, 50 guest speakers and 20 performing units. For the first time, Creator Week will line up top-notch international and Greater China content creators, as one of Asia’s super-mega gatherings for content creators across various platforms.

Wonderful five-day event and creative international festival in the city

Featuring six major themed activities, the event will foster multicultural dialogue and profound exchange between Chinese and Western creative industries, deliver Macao’s impact as a premier platform for global engagement and offer immersive creative experiences across the city.

CreatorWeek Opening and Closing Party provides an exchange platform for content creators, guest speakers, top international creative leaders and guests to connect and engage in dialogues.

CreatorWeek Conference zooms in on fusion of Chinese-Western social media culture, trends of social platforms as well as the current and future prospects of the creator economy. The two-day conference invites about 50 international social media leaders as well as global and local top creators, including Greater-China representative of YouTube, manager of MrBeast as the YouTube channel with the highest number of subscribers, and representative for content collaboration of Snapchat, to share their insights with enterprises.

CreatorWeek Live stages spectacular performances of 20 international and Macao musicians and bands for two days, creating great music vibes against the backdrop of the cityscape at night, deepening interactive moments between artists and fans.

CreatorWeek Meet & Greet: Dedicated zones line up 40 top celebrity creators for close-up photos, interactions, and behind-the-scenes sharing with fans to bridge online-offline connections. The celebrity creators include creative freestyle dancer and famed-show KOL, Merrick Hanna, video creator Austin Sprinz and Netflix TV drama actor Ian Boggs, among others.

CreatorWeek Wellness Workshop: Content creators and KOLs are invited to lead fans in four yoga, dance, fitness, and meditation sessions.

Creator Academy: Industry elites and platform leaders will share insights on quality content creation, fan base building and brand collaborations, with practical sessions leveraging Macao’s Chinese-Western cultural features. The Academy will engage 100 to 200 mid-tier KOLs and content creators.

For more information about different activities and registration, please visit the official website of CreatorWeek: www.creatorweek.live and MGTO’s website: www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media.

Local Ambassadors’ profound participation in “local x international” co-creation

The organizer has recently launched the “CreatorWeek Macao 2025” Ambassador Recruitment Program and formed a judging panel with professionals to select 20 ambassadors in accord with the program’s theme and judging criteria. Making official appearance at the Event Launch today, the ambassadors will partner with 20 celebrated content creators to embrace local angles and embark upon a profound VIP journey in experiencing Macao during the event, in turn sharing Macao’s appeal with global media and community. Enabling international creators to gain a closer picture of Macao’s culture, cityscape and creative dynamic, their co-creation will manifest a blend of local x international creativity.

The first edition of CreatorWeek was organized in Singapore in 2024. This year, the event is held in Macao, sponsored by the six integrated resort enterprises with the support of 25 local, Greater China and international entities.