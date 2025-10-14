Oralift Neuro Launches Data-Driven Study Exploring Brain Recovery and MND Risk Factors in Rugby and Other Contact Sports

Proposed Oralift Neuro Dr Mohindra at the start of the Oralift Journey Could using Oralift Neuro after a match help?

New Oralift Neuro project investigates how short post-game wearable sessions may support natural recovery before lasting neurological damage occurs.

Very few people actually do the hard work to really prove their ideas are right. Dr. Mohindra’s story is the perfect example of how scientific publishing should work to the benefit of all concerned.” — Dr. Mike Grace, former Editor, British Dental Journal.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oralift Neuro Campaign Targets Facial Harmony Research — and May Hold Clues for Brain Recovery After Sports Head InjuriesCrowdfunding on Indiegogo aims to collect data on neuromuscular adaptation in the face — insights that could one day inform brain-healing research. With head-injury awareness rising in rugby and American football, researchers are exploring every pathway the body uses to repair itself. One unexpected avenue may come from the jaw.Oralift Neuro, launched on Indiegogo under the title “Oralift Neuro: Facial Harmony, Data-Backed!”, seeks funding to study how gentle neuromuscular stimulation through the jaw influences muscle balance, circulation, and skin health. The results could ultimately help scientists understand whether the same mechanisms might also support post-impact brain recovery.A Timely Idea in a Growing Health DebateRepeated head knocks — even below concussion level — have been linked to Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Yet little is known about how the head and neck’s complex muscle and vascular systems respond immediately after impact.“If we can measure how quickly the face adapts to gentle stimulation, we may uncover principles that apply more widely to recovery after trauma,” said Dr Naresh Mohindra, inventor of Oralift and founder of the new Oralift Neuro initiative.The Science Behind Oralift NeuroThe original Oralift appliance has been used for over 25 years to help restore facial balance naturally. A 2018 peer-reviewed paper in The Open Dentistry Journal reported measurable improvements in skin texture and facial features.A 2021 independent study by Cutest Systems Ltd found a 12.5 percent reduction in wrinkles and a 20 percent rise in skin elasticity after two weeks, with measurable physiological responses within minutes of use.Many users report changes within 10 minutes of trying the 3 mm and 5 mm devices — a speed of adaptation that intrigued Dr Mohindra.“That immediacy suggests the body’s repair systems can respond almost instantly,” he explained. “By collecting real-time data on these reactions, we can begin to map how neuromuscular adaptation works — and in future, perhaps apply that understanding to protect the brain.”A Data-Backed Crowdfunding CampaignThe Oralift Neuro: Facial Harmony, Data-Backed! campaign focuses on building a robust dataset using digital measurement and imaging tools.Funds raised will go toward prototype creation and a proposed collaboration with a leading UK university to record objective physiological changes in users.While this stage concentrates on facial and muscular balance, the long-term vision is to use the findings as a scientific bridge to future neurological studies — including how improved craniofacial circulation might influence recovery after head injury.“This is about starting with measurable, ethical, safe outcomes on the face,” Dr Mohindra said. “But the knowledge we gain could ultimately contribute to a wider understanding of healing and resilience in the brain.”A Personal PerspectiveNearly five years ago, Dr Mohindra sustained a skull fracture following a fall caused by postural hypotension.“After hospital treatment, I used Oralift for short periods during recovery,” he recalled. “Within about two weeks I was back at work — and I’m still working today. It reminded me of the body’s remarkable capacity to heal itself and inspired me to look deeper into how this happens.”How to Support the ResearchSupporters can join the campaign on Indiegogo by searching “Oralift Neuro: Facial Harmony, Data-Backed!”.Backers will receive progress reports as data collection begins and prototype testing advances.“Every contribution helps us build the evidence base for future research,” Dr Mohindra said. “It’s an opportunity for the public to take part in science that could, in time, help protect athletes’ brain health as well as enhance facial wellbeing.”About Oralift and Dr Naresh MohindraDr Mohindra, a London-based dentist and innovator, developed the original Oralift to harness the body’s natural adaptive processes. The appliance has been used globally for non-invasive facial rejuvenation and now forms the foundation for Oralift Neuro — a project combining data science, sports health, and natural physiology.Media Contact:Oralift Communications Team📧 research@oralift.com 🌐 www.oralift.com

Oralift and contact sport

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.