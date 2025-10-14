Organoid Kit Market Forecasted to Achieve US $2.37 Billion by 2029

Organoid Kit Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Organoid Kit Market In 2025?

The market size of the organoid kit has seen swift expansion in the previous years. It is projected to surge from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. Factors such as mounting research in stem cell biology, increased usage in drug toxicity examinations, utilization of organoids in cancer studies, improved access to specialized cell culture media, and the rising significance of animal-free test models have all led to growth during the historic period.

The market size of organoid kits is set to undergo a significant expansion in the coming years, soaring to $2.37 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The knowledge of this upward trend within the predicted period is a result of the increased incorporation with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, an uptick in the employment of organoids for gene editing purposes, escalation in the production of personalized organoid kits, increased funding for innovative 3D bioprinting technology, and a surge in the use of organoids for modeling rare diseases. Foreseen key developments during this period are advancements in the realm of organ-on-a-chip technology, the merging of AI and personalized medicine, breakthroughs in 3D cell culture systems, growth of organoid-focused drug discovery platforms, and partnerships between biotech companies and educational organizations.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Organoid Kit Market?

The uptick in infectious diseases is poised to stimulate the expansion of the organoid kit market in the future. Infectious ailments, brought on by pathogenic microbes such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, are capable of transmitting directly or indirectly from one individual to another. The emergence of these diseases can be attributed to unsanitary conditions and congested living spaces, leading to increased pathogen distribution and higher rates of infection. By allowing scientists to emulate human tissue in a lab setting, organoid kits aid in eliminating these diseases. They provide the opportunity for precise examination of the pathogen's nature, mechanisms of infection, and the efficacy of potential treatments. As per the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a government organization based in the UK, tuberculosis (TB) posed a substantial public health concern in England in 2025. Moreover, recent statistics indicate an 11% rise in reported TB cases, with almost 500 supplementary notifications, escalating from 4,380 in 2022 to 4,855 in 2023. As a result, the escalading prevalence of infectious diseases is propelling the growth of the organoid kit market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Organoid Kit Industry?

Major players in the Organoid Kit Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• bioGenous Inc.

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

• Molecular Devices LLC

• Takara Bio Inc.

• American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

• ACROBiosystems Inc.

• Crown Bioscience International

• Creative Biolabs Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Organoid Kit Market?

Leading firms in the organoid kit market are concentrating on building swift aggregate formations to expedite organoid production timelines, enhance consistency, and encourage extensive applications for drug discovery, disease simulation, and individualized medicine. Swift aggregate formation involves producing thousands of consistent pluripotent stem cell groups swiftly within a single day, thus considerably reducing the timeline for organoid growth. For example, Pluristyx Inc., an American biotech firm, rolled out its PluriForm Organoid Kit in June 2025. The kit is designed to streamline the production of pluripotent stem cell aggregates and expedite organoid growth. The kit provides a turnkey platform that trims the generation time for mature organoids from several months down to just weeks. With optimized growth environments and standardized methods, the kit ensures reproducible outcomes across a variety of cell types. It also accommodates large-scale application, making it apt for disease simulation and drug screening on a large scale.

What Segments Are Covered In The Organoid Kit Market Report?

The organoid kit market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type, Brain Organoids, Kidney Organoids, Intestinal Organoids, Liver Organoids, Other Organoid Types

2) By Technology, 3D Cell Culture Technology, Microfluidics Technology, Bioprinting Technology, Electrospinning Technology

3) By Source, Human-Derived Organoids, Animal-Derived Organoids, Cell Line-Derived Organoids

4) By Application, Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Modeling, Personalized Medicine, Regenerative Medicine, Other Applications

5) By End-User, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Biotech Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Brain Organoids, Cerebral Organoids, Midbrain Organoids, Retinal Organoids

2) By Kidney Organoids, Nephron Organoids, Collecting Duct Organoids, Glomerular Organoids

3) By Intestinal Organoids, Small Intestine Organoids, Colon Organoids, Gastric Organoids

4) By Liver Organoids, Hepatic Organoids, Cholangiocyte Organoids, Biliary Organoids

5) By Other Organoid Types, Pancreatic Organoids, Lung Organoids, Heart Organoids, Tumor Organoids

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Organoid Kit Market By 2025?

In the Organoid Kit Global Market Report 2025, North America held the position of the most significant region in the organoid kit market in 2024. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the region with the highest growth rate over the forecasted period. Other regions included in this report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

