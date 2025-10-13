ARAS Group Announces Ultra-Luxury Project at Al Jaddaf Waterfront – Limited to Only 7 Bespoke Apartments

Waterfront Sanctuary Redefines Exclusive Living with Private Balcony Pools, Expansive Spaces, and Resort-Level Amenities

DUBAI, AL JADDAF WATER FRONT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARAS Group Dubai , a leading name in high-end real estate development, is proud to unveil its most exclusive residential project to date — a landmark luxury development located in the prestigious Al Jaddaf Waterfront. Slated for launch in Q1 2026, this boutique collection of just 7 ultra-premium residences is designed for a select group of discerning investors seeking absolute privacy, serenity, and unmatched waterfront living.Each of the seven apartments spans approximately 5,500 square feet, combining expansive interiors with unprecedented outdoor luxury — including a private swimming pool on the balcony that overlooks the tranquil waters of Dubai Creek. These residences redefine opulence, offering the rare blend of spaciousness, privacy, and cutting-edge design in one of Dubai’s most sought-after waterfront districts.“This is not just a property — it is a sanctuary. We are curating a lifestyle reserved only for a handful of global investors who value peace, space, and exclusivity,” said Mr. Aschraf Mahmud , CEO and Founder of ARAS Group. “Every detail of this project is being tailored to exceed the expectations of the ultra-high-net-worth individuals we are building for.”A Lifestyle, Not Just a Residence. With only seven residences available, this project is intentionally limited to preserve its exclusivity and ensure an unmatched level of comfort and privacy. Each apartment will feature:Expansive open layouts with floor-to-ceiling glass, Private balcony pool with unobstructed water views, High-end imported materials and smart home integration, Dedicated elevator access for each unitIn addition to the lavish interiors, residents will enjoy a host of carefully curated amenities, including:State-of-the-art fitness facilities, Jacuzzi, cold plunge, and spa-inspired wellness spaces, Speedminton and badminton courts, 24/7 concierge and security, Private parkingDesigned to be both a personal retreat and a social statement, the project will serve as a benchmark for exclusive living in Dubai.Prime Location, Seamless Connectivity. Set within the fast-developing Al Jaddaf Waterfront, the property offers a rare combination of tranquil waterfront lifestyle and direct connectivity to key parts of Dubai. The area is minutes away from Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and major business districts, making it ideal for investors and end-users alike.“Al Jaddaf Waterfront is one of the last few serene frontiers left in central Dubai. We’ve chosen this location for its beauty, connectivity, and long-term investment potential,” Mr. Mahmud added.Launching Q1 2026 – By Invitation Only. The project is currently in the final stages of design and will be launched officially in Q1 2026. In line with the project's exclusive nature, units will be available strictly by private invitation, with pre-screening and approval required for all interested investors.With only seven apartments being offered, ARAS Group expects the project to sell out quickly among select global clientele who value privacy and premium lifestyle offerings.About ARAS GroupFounded by entrepreneur Aschraf Mahmud, ARAS Group Dubai is a diversified real estate and investment firm known for its commitment to transparency, innovation, and delivering high-quality living experiences. The company is behind several iconic developments in Dubai and continues to set benchmarks in luxury real estate with each new venture.For more information or to express interest in this project, visit:

