DoLand Accelerates Its European Expansion and Launches Actionable Impact Insights for Financial Institutions

DoLand Pro unveils next-gen impact insights, helping banks and wealth managers turn sustainability data into actionable client conversations.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoLand Pro , the Copenhagen-based fintech company empowering financial institutions to deliver credible, transparent impact investment reporting, announced the next phase of its platform evolution this month.Introducing a new generation of action-oriented insights that transform how banks, wealth managers, and family offices communicate the real-world effects of their clients’ portfolios.As sustainability regulations evolve and client expectations rise, financial institutions across Europe are seeking efficient, reliable, and customizable tools to integrate impact transparency into their advisory workflows. DoLand’s latest platform bridges that gap by combining advanced data aggregation, intuitive visualization, and simulations, helping advisors move from static reports to dynamic, data-driven conversations about sustainability and capital impact.“Clients increasingly ask one question: What difference does my money make? We help institutions answer that credibly, consistently, and at scale,” said Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO and Founder of DoLand Pro. “Our new actionable insights enable advisors to simulate portfolio changes and impact outcomes instantly turning complex sustainability data into simple, meaningful narratives that empower informed decisions.”Driving the Next Chapter of Impact ReportingDoLand’s platform is built on four years of experience running a successful B2C sustainable investment platform before pivoting to B2B SaaS in 2024. The transition allows the company to mobilize far greater volumes of capital toward positive change by equipping institutions to provide transparent, standardized, and engaging impact reports to their end-clients.The DoLand Pro solution provides both the administrative simplicity financial professionals need and the storytelling depth investors expect. Advisors gain a white-labeled, easy-to-navigate interface for managing clients and generating reports, while investors receive personalized impact dashboards showing how their investments align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), EU Taxonomy, and SFDR frameworks.Each report visualizes the impact beyond generic ESG ratings, offering nuanced insights into environmental, social, and governance outcomes, coupled with narrative storytelling that helps investors understand the tangible difference their portfolios make.DoLand’s impact engine continuously updates data through automation and AI, ensuring reports stay current while minimizing manual effort. The system is modular and flexible, allowing institutions to select impact sections, benchmarks, and visualizations aligned with their brand and client base.Building on Momentum: Validation and PartnershipsFollowing the successful launch with Merkur Cooperative Bank, Denmark’s leading sustainable bank and member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, DoLand has gained recognition for bridging the gap between compliance-driven ESG reporting and true impact engagement.“With DoLand’s reporting solution, we can demonstrate the true impact of our customers’ entire investment, a significant value add,” said Charlotte Skovgaard, CEO of Merkur Bank. “The interface makes administration efficient and easy to handle, freeing our advisors to focus on meaningful dialogue with clients.”In addition to the partnership with Merkur Bank, DoLand has built strong relationships with wealth managers, family offices, and foundations across Northern Europe. Its pipeline of potential clients includes prominent players seeking to modernize their impact communication as part of their 2026 strategic plans.The company’s ongoing dialogues with financial institutions in Germany, Luxembourg, and Sweden mark the next step toward EU-wide scaling, supported by a regulatory environment that increasingly mandates sustainability transparency in investment advice.A European Tailwind for Impact TransparencyThe EU’s sustainability frameworks from MiFID II (mandating disclosure of sustainability preferences in investment advice) to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) have created unprecedented momentum for credible impact communication. However, financial institutions continue to struggle with fragmented data, inconsistent methodologies, and the risk of greenwashing.DoLand Pro addresses these challenges by delivering an end-to-end impact reporting framework that merges data credibility with intuitive communication. Its technology stack supports listed and unlisted companies, alternatives, and funds, sourcing impact data from multiple trusted partners to build comprehensive, evidence-based portfolios.According to a 2024 Morgan Stanley Global Survey, 54% of investors want to invest more sustainably but hesitate due to lack of trustworthy impact data and fear of greenwashing. By equipping institutions with transparent, audit-ready reports, DoLand helps unlock this latent capital ensuring that sustainable investing is both accessible and accountable.DoLand Sharpens Its Product Roadmap to Meet Growing Institutional DemandAs sustainable finance continues to mature, financial institutions are under increasing pressure to combine credibility with clarity in how they communicate impact. In response, DoLand is refining its product roadmap for 2025–2026 to help advisors and wealth managers move beyond compliance and toward impact advisory that inspires trust and action.The company’s upcoming October release marks a shift from static reporting to interactive insight delivery, reflecting feedback from banks, family offices, and wealth managers across Europe who want to use impact data not only for documentation but also for dialogue.DoLand’s next development phase introduces new capabilities for portfolio simulation and impact visualization, enabling advisors to explore how investment choices influence measurable outcomes in real time. Early testers have highlighted these tools as valuable for preparing client meetings and enhancing transparency in portfolio strategy discussions.In early 2026, DoLand plans to extend its platform with broader impact coverage and advanced AI-powered data sourcing, addressing the growing need to integrate multiple asset classes and sustainability metrics into one cohesive reporting system. The enhancements are designed to maintain DoLand’s hallmark simplicity while supporting institutions that operate under increasingly complex regulatory frameworks such as SFDR, MiFID II, and the EU Taxonomy.The company also continues to invest in improving the visual and narrative quality of impact reports, ensuring that each report tells a coherent story of both positive contributions and areas for improvement. This approach, DoLand notes, is key to maintaining authenticity and investor engagement.“Impact reporting is evolving from being a box-ticking exercise to a meaningful conversation about real-world change,” said Jakob Lage Hansen, CEO of DoLand Pro. “Our product direction reflects this shift. We’re designing tools that don’t just measure outcomes but help institutions communicate them clearly and credibly.”By aligning its roadmap with feedback from advisors and wealth managers, DoLand reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the sustainable finance ecosystem, bridging the gap between data, design, and decision-making.Empowering the Financial Industry Through CollaborationDoLand’s strategy is grounded in collaboration and co-creation. The company works with an expanding network of partners from fintech platforms to impact data providers to integrate seamlessly into existing B2B infrastructures. This ecosystem approach amplifies DoLand’s reach and ensures that its technology evolves alongside the rapidly changing sustainable finance landscape.The company’s thought leadership position is reinforced by active engagement in European sustainable finance networks and its reputation for making complex impact data comprehensible to both institutions and investors. By combining AI, automation, and design-thinking, DoLand continues to set a new standard for how impact reporting is delivered and understood.“The DoLand Pro report shows how investments shape the world and gives investors concrete data to act on,” said Birgitte Frost Mathiesen, CEO of Invest for Impact Denmark. “By highlighting both positive and negative effects, it creates a solid foundation for increasing impact and reducing footprint. It makes responsible capital tangible.”A Scalable Model for Long-Term GrowthDoLand operates on a recurring subscription model calibrated to the number of administrative users and end-investors per institution. This ensures scalability and transparency for clients, while providing predictable revenue streams that support continuous innovation.Implementation is tailored to each institution’s infrastructure, with optional onboarding, framework alignment, and integration services. The company maintains a 90/10 recurring-to-implementation fee ratio, a structure designed to prioritize customer success and sustainable growth over one-time sales.With a lean and agile setup, DoLand combines the entrepreneurial spirit of a startup with the professionalism expected in the financial sector. Its governance model, anchored by a seasoned board, ensures strong oversight and alignment with international best practices.Thought Leadership and VisionDoLand’s mission is to mobilize capital for positive change by making impact data transparent, actionable, and relevant. Its vision is to become Europe’s go-to platform for impact reporting, enabling financial players to meet both regulatory demands and rising client expectations.By 2035, 30% of global wealth will transition to younger generations who prioritize impact and technology. DoLand’s accessible design, transparent framework, and rigorous data approach position it to meet this generational shift head-on.Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, DoLand aims to:Strengthen partnerships with European banks and wealth platforms;Expand AI capabilities for impact data sourcing;Deepen coverage of alternative assets and active ownership data;Position itself as a thought leader driving standardization in impact reporting across Europe.“We believe that sustainable finance should be both accountable and inspiring,” said Jakob Lage Hansen. “Our role is to give institutions the confidence to show and not just say how their investments contribute to real-world change.”About DoLand ProDoLand Pro is a Nordic fintech company headquartered in Copenhagen. It provides white-labeled impact reporting tools for banks, wealth managers, family offices, and foundations seeking to meet regulatory demands, engage clients with credible narratives, and accelerate capital flows toward sustainable outcomes. By combining technology, data, and design, DoLand turns complex sustainability reporting into simple, actionable insights.Originally launched as a B2C platform in 2020, DoLand pivoted to a B2B SaaS model in 2024 and now operates across multiple European markets. The company is based in Copenhagen Fintech Lab, a hub for leading Nordic innovation in sustainable finance.

