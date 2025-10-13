Pest Control Market to Reflect Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2025-2034

Pest Control Market, by Application

Rentokil Initial is deploying AI-powered smart traps globally by 2026–2027, enhancing real-time pest monitoring and reducing chemical pesticide use.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled “ Pest Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Other), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, Mosquitoes, Birds, Wildlife, and Others), and Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2034,” the global pest control market was valued at $20.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $44.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2034.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2328 Market Overview:- The rising global demand for pest control solutions is a major driver of market growth. Rapid urbanization, growing population density, and climate change have led to increased pest infestations, prompting nations such as the U.S., India, and major European countries to adopt pest management services to protect public health, safeguard agriculture, and comply with stricter environmental regulations.Market Dynamics and Growth Opportunities:- The pest control market is expanding rapidly, supported by increased investments in advanced pest management infrastructure and the adoption of eco-friendly solutions. Regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific have established themselves as leading markets due to strong regulatory frameworks and heightened awareness of pest-related health risks.- In 2023, North America dominated the global market, exceeding $30 billion in valuation, driven by stringent chemical use regulations and the growing popularity of non-toxic and biological pest control methods. The rise in smart pest control technologies, including AI-driven monitoring systems and automated pesticide applications, is expected to revolutionize the industry landscape.- Leading companies such as Rentokil Initial, Terminix, and Rollins Inc. are spearheading innovation efforts, with Rentokil’s acquisition of Terminix significantly strengthening its global footprint. The shift toward integrated pest management (IPM) and sustainable practices presents significant opportunities for market expansion.Innovation & Sustainability in Pest Management:The pest control industry is transitioning toward sustainability, emphasizing biological solutions and digital monitoring systems to minimize environmental impact.- Rentokil Initial is deploying AI-powered smart traps globally by 2026–2027, enhancing real-time pest monitoring and reducing chemical pesticide use. The company aims to boost biological and digital pest control adoption by 50% by 2030.- Rollins Inc. has pledged $2 billion in R&D and acquisitions for eco-friendly innovations, including biodegradable insecticides, pheromone-based management, and automated pest detection systems supporting its goal to cut chemical pesticide use by 40% by 2040.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Expansion:-The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing strong growth in pest control adoption, driven by public health initiatives and agricultural protection efforts.- In October 2024, Rentokil Initial partnered with Fujitec Pest Solutions (Japan) to roll out AI-based pest monitoring across Japan and South Korea, covering over 500 commercial facilities by 2027.- In November 2024, Bayer Environmental Science announced a $1.5 billion expansion in India and Southeast Asia for microbial-based pesticides and genetically modified biocontrol agents, expected to raise production capacity by 40% by 2028.Policy & Regulatory Landscape:Global governments are enforcing stricter sustainability and safety regulations to limit chemical pesticide use:- EU’s Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulation (2024): Targets a 50% reduction in pesticide use by 2030.- U.S. EPA (2024): Restricts neonicotinoid pesticides, boosting demand for biological alternatives.- India’s NIPM Initiative (2024): Promotes biopesticides and offers subsidies for organic pest control.-China’s Green Pest Control Plan (2024): Aims for a 30% cut in chemical pesticide use by 2035, emphasizing AI-based precision pest management.These initiatives are accelerating innovation in eco-friendly pest control technologies and reshaping the industry’s sustainability trajectory.Market Challenges & Solutions:-Challenges:- Seasonal pest fluctuations due to climate change- Rising regulatory compliance costs- Shifting consumer preference toward eco-safe productsSolutions:- Companies are adopting AI-driven monitoring, predictive analytics, and non-toxic treatments (e.g., heat, biopesticides) to manage infestations proactively. By 2023, over 60% of leading providers had integrated digital pest detection systems to enhance precision and minimize chemical usage.Major Companies:- Rollins, Inc. | JG Pest Control | Syngenta AG | BASF SE | Bayer AG | Anticimex | FMC Corporation | Dodson Pest Control, Inc. | Cleankill Environmental Services Ltd | Rentokil Initial plcRecent Developments:- May 2023: Rollins acquired Fox Pest Control, expanding its North American reach.- August 2024: Vergo Pest Management acquired JG Pest Control in the UK.- September 2024: Syngenta Biologicals partnered with Provivi to develop pheromone-based pest control for corn and rice.- April 2024: Bayer AG signed an agreement with AlphaBio Control for a new biological insecticide launching by 2028.- June 2024: Rentokil Initial inaugurated its first North American Innovation Centre, driving advancements in digital pest solutions.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pest-control-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 