Donkey Milk Market To Cross USD 68,139.0 Thousands By 2027 Value at Exponential CAGR of 9.4%

Rise in use of donkey milk in food & beverages and surge in utilization of donkey milk in cosmetics industry drive the global donkey milk market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Donkey Milk Market by Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care and Food & Beverages) and Form (Liquid and Powder): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027." According to the report, the global donkey milk market garnered $28,180 thousand in 2019, and is expected to garner $68,139 thousand by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027.Rise in use of donkey milk in food & beverages, surge in utilization of donkey milk in cosmetics industry, and growth in consumption of donkey milk by health conscious consumers drive the global donkey milk market. However, lack of awareness regarding donkey milk and its high cost restrain the market growth. The global donkey milk market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increase in uses of donkey milk in food & beverages products such as chocolate bars, cheese, cheddar, and others. Moreover, donkey milk is similar to human mother's milk and it is also a substitute for toddler affected by cow milk protein allergies. Apart from this, it helps strengthen immunity and other respiratory tract infections such as cough, tuberculosis, pneumonia, bronchitis, and asthma, which further boost the growth of the donkey milk market.Increase in use of donkey's milk in various cosmetics and personal care products such as creams, soaps, moisturizers, and others drives the growth of the global donkey's milk market. Moreover, cosmetics industry has evolved in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Italy; therefore, the market is growing at a steady rate in these countries. Furthermore, to improve sales, manufacturers of cosmetics products are capitalizing on rise in consumer interest towards natural ingredients. In addition, the ongoing trend of clean label and advanced natural ingredients is providing added advantage to the producer for producing further new products. Thus, surge in demand for natural ingredients and ongoing trend of clean label are expected to drive the growth of the donkey milk market. The number of social media users have increased considerably with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, stakeholders of donkey milk are indulged in creating awareness regarding donkey milk products and its benefits for health. Moreover, social media is one of the strategies adopted by various manufactures on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media awareness strategy, the global donkey milk sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customers reach among its target segments. However, high price of donkey’s milk than price of cow milk, buffalo milk, and goat milk restrains the donkey milk market growth. Moreover, products that are made from donkey milk such as cheese, chocolates, cheddar, and others are also expensive. In addition, a kilogram of donkey milk cheese costs around $1,130 which makes it the world’s most expensive cheese. Moreover, lack of government support for producing donkey milk and unavailability of donkey farm affect the production and cost of the milk. Moreover, the manufacturers do not have a proper supply chain owing to which it is not available in hypermarket/supermarket or online sales channel. These factors restrain the growth of the donkey milk market.Covid-19 Scenarios-The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in sales of donkey milk, owing to its high nutritious properties such as vitamins, minerals, protein, iron, and other.As a result of the pandemic, e people have started to switch towards herbal or organic skin care products. This in turn has increased the demand for donkey milk in cosmetics and personal care industry. Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the largest market share in terms of revenue, with nearly half of the global donkey milk industry in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The global players along with donkey milk manufacturing companies in Europe majorly focus on product innovation and have introduced donkey milk cosmetics and confectionary, which further boosts the demand for donkey milk. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2027. Donkey milk is new product in the animal milk category in the Asia-Pacific region as its ingredients shows resemblance to human breast milk for lactose, protein, and ash.Major market players in the industry-Asinus Atlanticus S. A.Dolphin IBADonna Tina FarmEurolactis Italia SrlGolden Donkeys FarmHellenic Asinus FarmsStephenson Group LtdThe Donkey Dairy PTY LTDThe White Sea & Baltic Company LimitedVro Enterprises.

