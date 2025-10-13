Taiwan and the Holy See, united for peace and hope: the 114th Anniversary of the Republic of China celebrated in Rome

The event was chaired by His Excellency Ambassador Anthony C. Y. Ho The Embassy presented a donation to the Salesian Don Bosco Institute of Verona The event also featured the inauguration of a salt sculpture exhibition by Taiwanese artist Lo Kuang-Wei His Eminence Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi offered a prayer for the people of Taiwan

ROME, ITALY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Holy See celebrated the 114th anniversary of the founding of the Republic with an official reception held at the Auditorium Conciliazione, attended by ecclesiastical communities and diplomatic corps, as well as representatives from the academic, cultural, and religious communities.The event, presided over by H.E. Ambassador Anthony C. Y. Ho and Madam Ho, opened with the national anthems of the Holy See and R.O.C. (Taiwan), followed by the Ambassador’s address. In his remarks, Ambassador Ho recalled the profound historical bond between Taiwan and the Catholic Church, emphasizing how missionaries have contributed to education, healthcare, and the service of the poor.Ambassador Ho mentioned that, since taking office in May 2024, President Dr. Lai Ching-Te of Taiwan has been steadfast in safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He reaffirmed that Taiwan, “as a beacon of freedom and democracy,” will continue to build bridges of peace and charity together with the Holy See. As Saint John Paul II always said, “have no fear,” Taiwan will stand in solidarity and will not yield to fear.Ambassador Ho also mentioned, like Jesus Christ and His disciples, who held fast to truth and justice in the face of persecution, Taiwan remains steadfast in principle—choosing righteousness over convenience, and conviction over compromise. Under the leadership of President Lai and His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Taiwan will strive to promote universal values, uphold human dignity, and proclaim the enduring message that “God is love.”A particularly significant moment was the message of His Eminence Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi, who offered a prayer for the people of Taiwan, underlining the values of peace and fraternity that unite both sides.“We pray that the Blessed Virgin Mary continue to protect Taiwan and its people and all of us in our daily sorrow to be reflecting the values that are making Taiwan strong.”The Cardinal further added: “So we are grateful for this beautiful occasion and we keep in mind that the strength that comes to our people, to our country, is not based on arms and violence but on the goodwill and the respect of each other so that we build a better humanity and live in a world that is a more beautiful place to live all together. And God bless all of you.”During the ceremony, the Embassy presented a donation of computer equipment to the Salesian Don Bosco Institute of Verona, received by Dr. Don Massimo Zagato, who in his words of gratitude described the gesture as “a window to the future,” highlighting the shared commitment to youth education and digital learning.“Investing in the education of young people means building a better society. We are honored to have benefactors as attentive and close to the world of education as Taiwan.”The event also featured the inauguration of a salt sculpture exhibition by Taiwanese artist Lo Kuang-Wei. His works, inspired by biblical episodes, symbolize the faith and resilience of the Taiwanese people and embody the message of the reception’s logo — the five loaves and two fish, a symbol of hope, sharing, and harmony between Taiwan and the Holy See.The artistic program also included performances by soprano Lucia Lui, the children of the Istituto Paritario S.S. Vergine of Rome, and an ecumenical moment of fraternity that embodied this year’s theme: H.O.P.E.— Humanity, Opportunities, Partnership, Encounter.The celebration concluded with a blessing by Cardinal Tomasi and a toast by Ambassador Ho, who invited guests to share a message of universal peace: “We believe that true greatness lies not in power, but in love. Taiwan will continue to walk in unity with the Holy See, building bridges of peace and charity.”

