Smart Precision Medicine Software Market Expanding With $6.55 Billion at 17.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Precision Medicine Software Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Smart Precision Medicine Software Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for software related to intelligent precision medicine has shown a rapid increase in the past few years. Projected growth charts a rise from $2.89 billion in 2024 to $3.42 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. Factors responsible for the historic growth include the expanding use of electronic health records (EHR), a surge in genomics research investment, a rising occurrence of chronic diseases, progress in bioinformatics tools, and the early incorporation of clinical decision support systems.

The market size for intelligent precision medicine software is predicted to experience an accelerated growth in the upcoming years, expanding to a size of $6.55 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 17.7%. This notable expansion during the forecasted period is linked to the escalating demand for personalized healthcare, increased use of AI and machine learning in diagnostics, the amplified emphasis on preventive medicine, a surge in the adoption of wearable health devices and the assimilation of multi-omics data in treatment planning. The forecasted period is expected to witness remarkable trends like enhancements in AI-powered diagnostics, the creation of cloud-based healthcare platforms, ingenuity in multi-omics data integration, progress in patient-oriented care models, and the emergence of predictive healthcare analytics.

Download a free sample of the smart precision medicine software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28334&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Smart Precision Medicine Software Market?

The escalation in the need for tailored healthcare is anticipated to boost the smart precision medicine software market's expansion in the future. Tailored healthcare pertains to the adaptation of medical treatments in accordance with an individual's distinctive genetic, environmental, and lifestyle profile. This customized healthcare arena is expanding as genomic and molecular profiling allows treatments to be modified to a person's genetic makeup, thereby heightening effectiveness and reducing side effects. Smart precision medicine software bolsters such tailored healthcare by scrutinizing a patient's genetic, clinical, and lifestyle data in order to recommend tailored treatment schemes and enhance decision-making, project therapy responses, and maximize results while minimizing side effects. For example, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a United States-based hospital and healthcare organization, 16 new tailored treatments for patients with rare diseases were given FDA approval in 2023, marking a significant increase from the six that were approved in 2022. Thus, the rising need for personalized healthcare is facilitating the growth of the smart precision medicine software market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Precision Medicine Software Market?

Major players in the Smart Precision Medicine Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• IQVIA Holdings Inc

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Illumina Inc

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Athenahealth

• Tempus AI Inc

• Flatiron Health Inc

• Human Longevity Inc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Smart Precision Medicine Software Market?

Major players in the smart precision medicine software industry are concentrating their efforts on creating enhanced solutions such as the care pathway intelligence platform. This software assists in expediting clinical decision-making processes and boosting patient outcomes effectively. It analyzes patient data to develop customized treatment plans, thereby improving the efficacy of care and patient results. For example, Tempus, a U.S. company specializing in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, introduced Tempus Next, an AI-backed care pathway intelligence platform, in April 2024. The platform employs AI to detect care deficiencies and offers clinicians data-driven, guideline-oriented insights to incorporate multimodal data from electronic health records. This helps speed up the adoption of precision medicine and enhances patient outcomes, specifically concentrating initially on oncology, like lung and breast cancer. It has screened thousands of patients throughout healthcare provider networks to aid in addressing vital care deficiencies and backing real-time, personalized therapeutic choices.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Smart Precision Medicine Software Market Segments

The smart precision medicine software market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Data Analysis, Data Management, Other Types

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Bioinformatics Tools, Cloud Computing Solutions, Blockchain Technology, Wearable Technology Integration

3) By Delivery Mode: On-Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions, Hybrid Solutions, Mobile Applications, Software As A Service (SaaS)

4) By Application: Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Genetic Disease Management, Personalized Drug Discovery, Therapeutic Monitoring, Patient Management Solutions

5) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Vendors

Subsegments:

1) By Data Analysis: Genomic Data Analysis, Proteomic Data Analysis, Metabolomic Data Analysis, Clinical Data Analysis, Predictive Analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) Algorithms, Machine Learning (ML) Models

2) By Data Management: Electronic Health Records (EHR) Management, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Clinical Trial Data Management, Data Integration Platforms, Cloud-Based Data Storage, Data Security And Compliance Solutions

3) By Other Types: Decision Support Systems, Population Health Management Tools, Patient Engagement And Monitoring Platforms, Precision Medicine Reporting Tools, Interoperability Solutions

View the full smart precision medicine software market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-precision-medicine-software-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Smart Precision Medicine Software Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Smart Precision Medicine Software Global Market Report. The region forecasted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Precision Medicine Software Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-medicine-global-market-report

Medical Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-software-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-precision-medicine-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.