Education 2.0 Conference Highlights Scam Tutoring Services And Fake Mentorship Offers

The 3-day education conference in 2025 will expose scam tutoring and fake mentorship schemes, focusing on solutions to protect learners and restore trust.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Education 2.0 Conference , scheduled for December 8–10, 2025, at the InterContinental DFC, Dubai, UAE, will address the growing issue of fraudulent tutoring services and fake mentorship offers spreading across digital platforms. This three-day education conference will bring together educators, EdTech innovators, policymakers, and researchers from around the world to analyze how dishonest providers exploit learners seeking academic help or career guidance.Tutoring and mentorship play a crucial role in supporting students and professionals who seek to enhance their knowledge or make informed career decisions. Online platforms have expanded access to these services, but they have also created opportunities for exploitation. Many operators present themselves as experts, charge high fees, and advertise guaranteed results, yet fail to deliver meaningful support. Some disappear after receiving payment, while others provide recycled material that lacks originality or relevance. Instead of receiving personalized instruction or career insights, students are left frustrated and financially disadvantaged.The impact of this fraud extends beyond financial loss. Poor-quality tutoring can undermine academic performance, while misleading career advice can lead individuals to make choices that harm their long-term growth. These schemes have become so widespread that legitimate tutors and mentors often struggle to gain trust in an environment clouded by suspicion. Students who fall victim to such practices may also lose confidence in seeking future support. Over time, this weakens the overall credibility of supplemental education services.The Education 2.0 Conference offers a platform to explore how these scams operate and the tactics they employ to attract clients. Presentations will cover tactics such as fabricated testimonials, exaggerated claims of success, and aggressive promotion through digital channels. Speakers will also discuss how the lack of consistent oversight enables such practices to persist. International students and career changers are particularly at risk, as they often rely on external guidance and may have limited access to reliable information.Solutions to prevent such exploitation will form a key part of the discussions. Experts will present measures such as transparent verification systems for tutoring platforms, background checks for listed mentors, and AI-driven tools that monitor advertising and detect misleading claims. Participants will also consider the role of schools, universities, and professional associations in directing learners toward trustworthy providers and offering resources to help them recognize common warning signs.“Our goal is to ensure that students and professionals can seek guidance with confidence,” said Sai Narula, Manager at the Education 2.0 Conference. “ Scam tutoring services and fake mentorship programs exploit individuals at vulnerable stages in their academic or career journeys. By promoting accountability and creating systems that verify expertise, we can help protect learners and reinforce trust in supplemental education services.”Case studies will highlight organizations that have successfully implemented safeguards to prevent fraud in tutoring and mentoring. Examples include platforms requiring professional verification before listing instructors and mentorship programs that track learner progress through structured feedback and transparent reporting. These models demonstrate how credibility can be maintained while still offering accessible support.While fraudulent tutoring and mentorship offers will be a central theme, the Education 2.0 Conference will also address broader developments shaping the future of education. Sessions will explore how artificial intelligence and immersive technologies are redefining learning experiences, strategies to bridge global skills gaps, and innovative approaches to measuring student success in an evolving workforce. By linking the issue of fraud with these transformative trends, the event underscores the need to develop systems that not only protect learners but also adapt to new modes of educational delivery.Over three days, the education event will feature keynotes from global leaders in education and workforce development, interactive panels designed to encourage cross-sector dialogue, and networking sessions that promote meaningful collaboration. The Recognition Program will honor educators and institutions that uphold integrity and innovation in their practices. At the same time, an exhibit area will showcase emerging tools and services focused on transparency, accountability, and learner empowerment.The Education 2.0 Conference, which addresses scam tutoring services and fake mentorship offers, continues to advance its mission of promoting credible and trustworthy learning environments. Through open dialogue, practical insights, and collaborative engagement, the event strengthens accountability across the education sector. It inspires long-term solutions that safeguard learners and empower educators to shape a transparent, reliable, and future-ready education ecosystem.About Education 2.0 ConferenceThe Education 2.0 Conference is a three-day global education conference that brings together educators, policymakers, and innovators to discuss critical challenges and opportunities in the sector. The education conference emphasizes collaboration and accountability while addressing issues such as credential fraud, deceptive marketing, and inadequate oversight. At the same time, the education event highlights innovative strategies and technologies that are shaping the future of learning. For more information about our upcoming Dubai and Las Vegas editions, please visit www.education2conf.com

