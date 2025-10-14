Priceagent launches new platform and plans, putting pricing within reach of every team

Launch of new plans and free trial gives every business instant access to demand and revenue insights

For too long, pricing has been slow, abstract, and locked behind consultants and static models.” — Robert Tinterov, CEO and founder of Priceagent

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priceagent, the platform rewriting the rules of pricing strategy, today announced new plans, a free 30-day trial, and a flexible credits model that put research-grade pricing insights within reach of small and mid-sized businesses. What once took months of consultant projects and six-figure budgets can now be done in days and at a fraction of the cost.

“With Priceagent, any business can move fast, test pricing instantly, and uncover the true value customers are willing to pay,” said Robert Tinterov, CEO and founder of Priceagent. “For too long, pricing has been slow, abstract, and locked behind consultants and static models. We’re breaking that cycle, giving teams continuous pricing clarity and the precision to make small changes that drive big impact.”

The Priceagent platform gives companies direct access to live demand data from more than 300 million verified consumers in 130 markets. Teams can launch a Price Check in minutes, run deeper Price Discovery studies, and pinpoint stable zones where demand holds, and break points where it falls away. Teams can run new pricing checks in minutes and act quickly and confidently. With AI-powered Insight Highlights surfacing revenue drivers automatically, the focus shifts from crunching data to making precise decisions.

The new platform plans feature four custom tiers which are designed specifically for SMEs. Highlights include:

* Free 30-day trial with enough credits to run one Price Check

* Flexible credits model that lets users scale usage without switching plans

* Two streamlined modules: Price Check for speed, Price Discovery for depth

* AI-powered Insight Highlights that automatically pinpoint the factors driving demand and revenue

* Enterprise tier repositioned as a fully managed subscription with expert services

Pricing starts at $149 per month. Enterprise plans are custom quoted.

With more than 1,500 clients already using Priceagent’s proprietary technology, perfected over a decade, the company is now expanding access to insights once reserved for large corporations.

Until now, pricing insights have been out of reach for most businesses because they are either too expensive, too slow, or too complex. By making current demand signals from real buyers instantly accessible, Priceagent turns pricing into a practical growth lever: fast, precise, and ready for any team.

About Priceagent

Priceagent is a self-serve pricing platform that helps SMEs and global enterprises confidently set prices by showing exactly how many customers would buy at each price, and how demand shifts across factors like product feature, sales channel, competitor positioning, and more.

Headquartered in Stockholm with an office in Los Angeles, Priceagent gives brands real-time access to buyer willingness-to-pay across 130+ markets, drawn from a pool of over 300 million verified consumers worldwide. Its proprietary algorithm, perfected over 10 years, reveals safe price plateaus, sharp demand drop-offs, and competitor benchmarks. Enabling faster, cheaper, and repeatable pricing decisions without relying on slow, costly traditional research methods. Learn more at www.priceagent.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.