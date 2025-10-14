Sotorasib Tablets Market to Expand at a 12.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.03 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Sotorasib Tablets Market Worth?

The market for sotorasib tablets has experienced swift expansion in previous years. The market size is projected to rise from $1.71 billion in 2024 to $1.92 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This significant growth during the historical period can be associated with factors like rising prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer, increasing consciousness about targeted cancer treatments, greater acceptance of precision medicine, growth in oncology treatment facilities, and enhanced government backing for cancer medications.

The market for sotorasib tablets is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, anticipated to reach a value of $3.04 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This expected growth during the forecast period springs from factors such as increasing investments in KRAS inhibitor studies, growth of sotorasib manufacturing capabilities, intensifying alliances amongst pharmaceutical and biotech firms, surge in the need for custom-tailored cancer treatment, and a cumulative usage of oral targeted remedies. Key trends envisaged during this period comprise technological progress in the terrain of targeted therapy development, breakthroughs in detecting methods for KRAS mutations, research, and development spending in cancer drugs, advancements in oral cancer drug compositions, and progress in sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

What Are The Factors Driving The Sotorasib Tablets Market?

The escalation in the occurrence of cancer is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the sotorasib tablets market in impending years. Cancer encompasses a series of illnesses characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells, which invade tissues and have the potential to metastasize. The swell in cancer cases can be traced back to an aging population, as mature age is a noteworthy risk factor for most cancer types, with the bulk of cases seen in individuals 65 years and above. Sotorasib tablets function by selectively and irrevocably targeting the KRAS G12C mutation, which permanently disables the mutated protein to curb unrestrained cell growth in advanced solid tumors patients, especially those with non-small cell lung cancer. To illustrate, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-located international establishment focusing on health policy and public health programs worldwide, projected in February 2024 that over 35 million new cancer cases could surface in 2050, a 77% surge from the predicted 20 million cases in 2022. Thus, the augmented frequency of cancer is fuelling the advancement of the sotorasib tablets market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sotorasib Tablets Market?

Major players in the Sotorasib Tablets Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amgen Inc.

• Ziska Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Everest Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Lucius Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Sotorasib Tablets Market?

Leading businesses in the sotorasib tablets market are channeling their efforts towards the creation of ground-breaking therapies such as combined treatments to enhance efficacy and counteract resistance. These combination treatments entail the concurrent use of two or more drugs to attack cancer from different angles, thereby augmenting the effectiveness of the treatment, preventing or delaying drug resistance, lessening the chance of cancer relapsing, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life. To illustrate, in January 2025, Amgen Inc., a biotechnology firm based in the US, secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the usage of sotorasib alongside panitumumab in treating adult patients suffering from KRAS G12C–mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) who had received prior standard chemotherapy. The sanction was rooted in the outcomes of the Phase 3 CodeBreaK 300 study, which revealed that combining the drugs more than doubled progression-free survival compared to the physician's preferred standard care treatment, providing a substantial new choice for those dealing with this challenging cancer type. Sotorasib, which is a pioneering, orally-taken KRAS G12C inhibitor, functions by selectively targeting and immobilizing the mutated KRAS protein in its non-active state, thus impeding cancer cell multiplication and communication routes motivated by this mutation.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Sotorasib Tablets Market Share?

The sotorasib tablets market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Dosage Form: 40 Milligrams (Mg) Tablets, 120 Milligrams (Mg) Tablets, 240 Milligrams (Mg) Tablets, Other Dosage Forms

2) By Patient Demographics: Adolescents, Adult, Senior Adults

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Oncology Centers, Clinics, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Trends In The Sotorasib Tablets Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for sotorasib tablets. It's predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The sotorasib tablets report comprises a comprehensive study of all key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

