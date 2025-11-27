Next Sustainable Generation Committee established on the occasion of EU unveils global climate and energy vision

Submit Release
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the European Commission has officially released its global climate and energy vision, putting forward a series of action plans in the climate and energy sectors. These initiatives aim to advance the transition to clean energy, enhance the international competitiveness of EU industries, and promote global cooperation on climate change.

According to the new vision, EU will strengthen cooperation with countries to create new business opportunities for the European green economy. Key initiatives include expanding green investment through the Next Sustainable Generation Committee (NSGC) and organizing business forums, promoting joint investment projects outside Europe, and advancing international cooperation in addressing climate change.

Within the additional €200 billion budget of “Global Gateway” initiative, European Commission has earmarked 30% of the expenditures for climate and environmental sectors. This allocation will support partner countries in formulating feasible climate action plans and driving the development of green industries. Moreover, the EU will expand green trade and investment among member states and beyond via organizations such NSGC, as well as assisting partner countries in improving carbon pricing policies, and promoting international mutual recognition of carbon accounting and inventory standards.

