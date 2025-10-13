FCL Components Expands Its ATEX-Compliant Relay Portfolio with the New JS ATEX and Glow Wire Relay

JS ATEX Glow Wire Relay

1 POLE - 8A MEDIUM LOAD, IEC/EN60079-0, IEC/EN60079-15, IEC/EN 60695-2-11 Approved Relay Series

HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FCL Components Europe B.V., is proud to announce the addition of the JS ATEX and Glow Wire relay to its growing family of ATEX-certified relays , further strengthening its commitment to safety and innovation in hazardous environment applications.The ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU (ATmosphères EXplosibles) defines the essential safety standards for equipment used in potentially explosive environments in the IEC/EN60079-0, IEC/EN60079-15. Manufacturers producing components and systems—such as control panels, PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers), and pumps—designed for environments where flammable gases, vapors, or dust may be present, must comply with ATEX requirements.Since arcing can occur when using relays, relays can be a potential source of ignition. Therefore, relays used in potentially explosive environments must be designed and certified to meet ATEX standards to ensure operational safety.FCL Components has already introduced several relay series compliant with ATEX directives for Zone 2 environments. With the new JS ATEX, the company continues to expand its range of safe and reliable solutions for potential hazardous environments.A Zone 2 classification refers to environments where explosive gases are unlikely to occur under normal operation—and if they do, their presence is only temporary. Even so, these areas require equipment designed to meet stringent safety and performance requirements to minimize explosion risk.In addition to ATEX compliance, the JS relay is Glow Wire approved in accordance with IEC/EN 60695-2-11 (Glow Wire End Product Test). This certification ensures the relay’s fire resistance and material integrity when exposed to heat and ignition sources.The JS ATEX relay successfully passed the following Glow Wire End Product Tests (GWEPT):850°C Glow Wire test750°C Glow Wire test without ignitionThe result has been achieved by using high-resistance plastic materials that protect the relay against heat and fire, ensuring reliable operation even under demanding conditions.Specifications:-1 POLE - 8A MEDIUM LOAD-Compliant to IEC/EN60079-0, IEC/EN60079-15 ATEX Directive-UL class B (130°C) coil wire insulation-1 Form A (SPST-NO) or 1 Form C (SPDT) contact-Low profile, Height: 12.5mm - Mounting space: 290mm2-Operating power 110 to 120mW, nominal power 220 to 245mW-Insulation distance: 8.0mm (between coil and contacts), Dielectric strength: 5,000VAC, Surge strength: 10,000V-Plastic materials: UL 94 flame class V-0 UL CTI performance level class 2-Plastic sealed-Various contact material optionsThe JS relays, including ATEX and Glow Wire models, are manufactured at FCL Components’ production facility in Miyazaki, Japan, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with international standards.More Information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.