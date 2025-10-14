SIOResin Launches Nano Silicone Resin SIO-521 for Anti Graffiti Coatings

Nano Silicone Resin for Anti-Graffiti Coatings SioResin

Featuring 9H hardness, excellent UV stability, and easy-to-clean hydrophobic performance for durable anti-graffiti coatings.

The company describes SIO-521 as a new generation of nano-silicone coating that combines long-term durability with effortless cleaning.” — Dr. Huang

CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIOResin (Guangzhou SIO New Material Co., Ltd.) has introduced a new high-performance nano silicone resin , SIO-521, developed to provide durable anti-graffiti and surface protection for a wide range of industrial and architectural substrates.Detail： https://www.sioresin.com/technical-data-sheet/SIO-521-TDS.pdf Outstanding Surface Protection with Nano-Silicone TechnologyThe newly launched resin combines excellent stain resistance, weatherability, and long-term gloss retention with simple, eco-friendly application. Designed as a single-component, moisture-curing system, SIO-521 forms a transparent protective film that delivers anti-graffiti Level 1 performance and exceptional surface durability.According to the company, the coating exhibits a water contact angle of approximately 110° and an oil contact angle of around 30°, allowing contaminants such as ink, paint, or grease to be easily wiped away. Its film reaches 9H pencil hardness with an adhesion rating of 0, offering outstanding wear resistance and mechanical strength.Durability Under Harsh ConditionsUnlike many conventional polymer coatings, SIO-521 maintains high clarity and gloss even after prolonged UV exposure or chemical contact. The resin withstands boiling water, 300°C heat, and exposure to solvents such as alcohol, PMA, and thinner, while remaining resistant to acids, alkalis, and everyday stains like vinegar, red wine, and cola.Broad Application VersatilityThe coating is suitable for use on metal, stone, wood, GRC, plastics, advertising panels, and powder-coated surfaces. It provides waterproofing, oil repellency, and easy-to-clean properties, restoring aged or damaged coatings and improving surface appearance. The formulation’s low odor, non-flammable nature, and moderate curing speed also make it practical for field and workshop applications.A Step Toward Sustainable Coatings“SIO-521 represents our commitment to cleaner, longer-lasting coatings,” said Mr Zhang, CEO of SIOResin. “By combining nano-silicone chemistry with environmentally responsible design, we aim to support industries seeking higher durability and easier maintenance.”The launch of SIO-521 reflects the company’s broader innovation philosophy—Sincerity, Collaboration, Innovation, Development—and aligns with growing global demand for sustainable, high-performance protective materials. As urban infrastructure and transportation networks expand, coatings that resist graffiti and environmental degradation are increasingly vital to reducing maintenance costs and improving aesthetics.Redefining the Standard for Anti-Graffiti Coatings With its high transparency, excellent surface protection, and proven anti-graffiti capability, SIO-521 stands out as a practical, next-generation solution for manufacturers and coating formulators seeking reliable performance and environmental compliance.Read more: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/anti-graffiti-coatings.html About SIOResinSIOResin is a leading manufacturer specializing in innovative waterborne raw materials, offering comprehensive solutions for R&D, production, sales, and services. With a market-driven approach and a commitment to continuous innovation, SIOResin serves a wide range of industries including coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biology, machinery, construction, and medicine. Their product extensive product line includes water-based Polyurethane, waterborne Acrylic Resin, water-based Additives, Silicone Resin, Silicone Rubber, and waterborne curing agents, etc. Supported by a team of experts and multiple national patents, provide high-quality, competitive solutions that help clients succeed.More Products:For more information or to request samples, please visit https://www.sioresin.com or contact sales@sioresin.comBlog: https://www.sioresin.com/blog/

