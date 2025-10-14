Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Market Anticipated to Grow at 11.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Market In 2025?

The personalized medicine market utilizing nanomaterials has seen a swift expansion in the previous years. It is expected to rise from $351.41 billion in 2024 to $392.97 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The noticeable growth during the historic period can be ascribed to the rising incorporation of nanotechnology in drug delivery, an escalating demand for targeted therapies, increasing recognition of the advantages of personalized medicine, growth in biomarker identification research, and an upsurge in chronic disease incidence.

The market size of nanomaterials in personalized medicine is projected to experience a rapid expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $606.39 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This predicted growth within the forecast period can be ascribed to the rising demand for accurate medicine, an increase in government support for nanomedicine research, enhancements in collaboration between biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, a surge in the use of high-end diagnostic devices, coupled with a mounting focus on individualized patient treatments. Future trends within this forecast period comprise advancements in nanoparticle design technology, strides in the development of nano-based drug formulations, inventive targeted delivery systems, financial investment in the research and development of individualized therapies, and progress in hybrid nanomaterials intended for medical use.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Market?

The surge in demand for personalized medicine is set to catalyze the expansion of the nanomaterials in personalized medicine market. This modern medical approach builds therapies tailored on a patient's unique genetic makeup and environmental and lifestyle factors to optimize outcomes and enhance patient care. The need for personalized medicine is on a continuous upswing, following breakthroughs in genomic technologies that facilitate accurate identification of genetic differences and the formation of individualized treatments. Nanomaterials play a key role in personalized medicine by enabling targeted treatments specific to each patient, thereby augmenting treatment efficiency and security. These crucial materials facilitate the precise transportation of drugs, genes or RNA, trimming down adverse reactions and maximizing beneficial results. In February 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a nonprofit based in the U.S, authorized 26 novel personalized medicines, a substantial rise from the 12 clearances offered in 2022. As a result, the burgeoning demand for personalized medicine is bolstering the growth of the nanomaterials in personalized medicine market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Industry?

Major players in the Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer & Co. Inc.

• BASF SE

• Sanofi S.A.

• The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany

• Evonik Industries AG

• Eisai Co. Ltd.

• TÜV Rheinland AG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Market?

Leading companies in the nanomaterials for personalized medicine industry are centering their efforts on forging strategic collaborations. This approach is aimed at speeding up clinical translation, broadening therapeutic uses, and reducing the time it takes to hit the market, all the while conforming to changing regulatory standards. These collaborative pools of skill and resources are driving faster innovation and wider opportunities in personalized medicine. A case in point is the May 2025 collaboration of Acuitas Therapeutics Inc., a biotech firm based in Canada, with Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., a genomics solutions provider from the US. Together they unveiled a personalized CRISPR gene-editing therapy delivery via their lipid nanoparticles technique. A single baby suffering from a rare genetic disorder was successfully treated, employing highly targeted CRISPR payloads, tailored dosage adjustment, and swift custom formulation. This groundbreaking innovation propels highly personalized treatments. It improves therapeutic precision, patient results, and poses meticulous regulatory and ultra-small-scale production challenges.

What Segments Are Covered In The Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Market Report?

The nanomaterials in personalized medicine market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type Of Nanomaterials: Carbon-Based Nanomaterials, Metallic Nanoparticles, Polymeric Nanomaterials, Nanostructured Materials, Silica Nanoparticles

2) By Formulation Type: Nanoparticles, Nanosuspensions, Nanoemulsions, Nanocrystals, Nanoformulations For Targeted Delivery

3) By Technology Utilized: Nanofabrication Techniques, Bioconjugation Methods, Surface Modification Techniques, Molecular Imaging Techniques, Nanotechnology-Based Screening Methods

4) By Application Areas: Drug Delivery Systems, Diagnostics And Imaging, Therapeutics, Regenerative Medicine, Vaccines

5) By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Carbon-Based Nanomaterials: Fullerenes, Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Carbon Dots

2) By Metallic Nanoparticles: Gold Nanoparticles, Silver Nanoparticles, Iron Oxide Nanoparticles, Copper Nanoparticles

3) By Polymeric Nanomaterials: Dendrimers, Micelles, Polymeric Nanoparticles, Hydrogels

4) By Nanostructured Materials: Quantum Dots, Nanowires, Nanosheets, Nanorods

5) By Silica Nanoparticles: Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticles, Colloidal Silica Nanoparticles, Porous Silica Nanoparticles, Functionalized Silica Nanoparticles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Nanomaterials In Personalized Medicine Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market of nanomaterials in personalized medicine. However, the highest expected growth rate in the forecast period is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region. The global market report on nanomaterials in personalized medicine provides coverage for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

