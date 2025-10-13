YRC Unveils AI-Driven Site Selection Model for New Store Locations in Emerging Markets

YRC, a top retail consulting firm, launches an AI site selection tool to help brands find ideal locations for expansion and reach more customers.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YourRetailCoach (YRC), a leading retail consulting firm, has launched its new AI-based site selection algorithm to assist brands that want to move into new regions in locating the optimal places to open new outlets. This will assist brands in expanding their businesses and accessing more customers.The AI-based approach is a core to YRC's vision for expanding its retail operations. It integrates deep demographic research with competitive landscape mapping to facilitate entry into new markets more easily. The novel concept assists companies in making a proper plan on how to develop their business in emerging markets, ensuring that their 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 keeps pace with the way things actually are.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ The site selection process leverages broad demographic information to monitor shifting consumer trends and examines competition to identify fresh means of entering the marketplace. YRC's technology, powered by artificial intelligence, applies this data to recommend new store locations that align with a brand's 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 . This allows for a faster retail rollout while ensuring the approach is more sustainable."Our AI-powered site selection model helps brands make confident and informed decisions in navigating challenging markets, with their market entry approach being aligned with changing market conditions and customer behaviors," stated YRC Founder Nikhil Agarwal. "We believe it's a game-changer for brands looking to intensify their retail growth strategy and fuel geographic expansion.”Rupal Agarwal, YRC's co-founder, added, "The competitive landscape in emerging market countries requires precision, and that is what our algorithm with AI site selection framework is to deliver. It ensures that the sites for new shops are in line with the retail roll-out strategy and considers demographic research to ensure that the market penetration is smooth.”The AI model applies predictive analytics to create an expansion plan that aligns with a company's market entry strategy. It identifies new store locations where the company stands the highest chance of entering the market based on foot traffic, customer behavior, and local competitive landscape. Clean data-driven insights strengthen the retail growth strategy, equipping brands with the confidence to transition towards global expansion with a roll-out plan in place for retail.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ The system's vast demographic analysis and real-time competitive environment analyses can assist in minimizing risks of opening new outlets in emerging markets. This empowers companies with the ability to make a robust plan for entry into the market as well as targeting their retail growth strategy according to the expansion roadmap.The AI-based site selection method is designed to complement YRC's other consulting services, which span the entire life cycle of a retail rollout plan, from developing how to enter the market to executing it. The software helps brands not just enter markets, but will ensure that they develop enduring presence to support long-lasting geographic expansion.The system continually monitors and subsequently refines its recommendations to track changes in competition, customer traffic, and purchasing behavior. This updates the 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 and roadmap for expansion throughout the retail rollout plan.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ About YRCYour Retail Coach (YRC) has assisted retail companies for 12 years with services such as market entry strategy, location selection, retail expansion strategy, Market penetration, geographic expansion, retail rollout strategy, demographic analysis, competitive situation, and expansion roadmap.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

