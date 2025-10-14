Personalized Gene Therapy Treatment Market to Exceed US $17.65 Bn by 2029 with 20.5% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Personalized Gene Therapy Treatment Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for personalized gene therapy treatment has seen impressive growth. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%, it's projected to rise from $6.93 billion in 2024 to $8.38 billion in 2025. The historical growth can be credited to the increasing occurrences of genetic disorders, advancements in gene-editing technologies, increased awareness about personalized medicine, supportive governmental measures and funding, and the expansion in biotechnology research and infrastructure.

The market size for personalized gene therapy treatments is set to undergo remarkable growth in the approaching years, expanding to a value of $17.65 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. This anticipated growth for the period is credited to several factors including the escalation of clinical tests for gene therapies, amalgamation of AI and predictive analytics into treatment plans, a rise in partnerships among pharmaceutical and biotech companies, the introduction of safer and more effective delivery techniques, and the amplified demand for precision and targeted therapies. Major trends predicted for this period are the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into therapy planning, an expansion in genomic sequencing capabilities, increased alliances between biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses, automation in the manufacturing processes of gene therapy, and employing blockchain technology for the security of genetic data.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Personalized Gene Therapy Treatment Market?

The escalating presence of genetic abnormalities is anticipated to drive the expansion of the personalized gene therapy treatment market in the future. Genetic disorders, which are health issues resulting from irregularities in DNA that hamper standard bodily functions, are on the rise due to older parental age. This is because older reproduction cells possess a higher mutation risk which can be inherited by progeny. Personalized gene therapy endeavors to address these hereditary disorders by accurately rectifying the flawed genes responsible for the disorder and customizing the treatment plan based on the individual’s genetic constitution. This enhances the effectiveness of the treatment and minimizes side effects. For instance, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a national charity based in the UK, reported in September 2023 that the number of registered patients in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF) reached 11,148 in 2022, showing an increase from 10,908 in the previous year. Consequently, the increasing incidence of genetic disorders is fueling the expansion of the personalized gene therapy treatment market.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Personalized Gene Therapy Treatment Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations involved in the bespoke gene therapy remedy market are strategically partnering up to enhance their technological abilities and efficiently administer pioneering treatments. These alliances allow each participant to draw on each other's assets and competencies for collective growth and a competitive edge, while sharing risks and rewards. For instance, in May 2025, Aldevron, an American firm engaged in producing DNA, RNA, and protein, joined forces with Integrated DNA Technologies, another American genomics solutions organization. Their collaboration led to the creation of the world's premiere mRNA-based personalized CRISPR treatment for a life-threateningly rare genetic condition called urea cycle disorder (UCD), in an infant. This unique therapy, dubbed N of 1, was pulled together in just half a year. It employed a bespoke guide RNA, a base editor encoded by mRNA, off-target safety services, and a clinically validated system for lipid nanoparticle delivery. This marks a noteworthy advance in personalized in vivo base-editing treatments.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Personalized Gene Therapy Treatment Market Segments

The personalized gene therapy treatment market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Therapy: Targeted Treatments, Pharmacogenomics

2) By Vector Type: Viral, Non-Viral

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Administration, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Hematological, Infectious Diseases, Ophthalmology, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Targeted Treatments: Monoclonal Antibodies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T), Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapy, Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASO), Gene Editing Therapy

2) By Pharmacogenomics: Companion Diagnostics, Drug Metabolism Enzyme Testing, Genetic Biomarker Analysis, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Profiling, Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Prediction

Which Regions Are Dominating The Personalized Gene Therapy Treatment Market Landscape?

In the Personalized Gene Therapy Treatment Global Market Report 2025, North America is projected as the leading region from the year 2024. The report includes several other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

