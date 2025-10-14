Emphasizing the Importance of Persistent Encryption and Data-centric ACL: Fasoo at IndoSec 2025

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security Fasoo at IndoSec 2025 in Jakarta.

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, has successfully concluded its participation at IndoSec 2025 in Jakarta.

The event brought together leading cybersecurity professionals and government officials across Southeast Asia, highlighting the urgency of data privacy, compliance, and operational resilience in Indonesia’s rapidly digitalizing economy.

Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) was highlighted for its persistent file-level encryption and dynamic access controls that safeguard sensitive documents and intellectual property throughout their lifecycle.

By ensuring files remain protected wherever they travel, whether inside or outside organizational boundaries, FED enables Indonesian organizations to reduce insider threats and strengthen long-term compliance under the PDP Law (Law No. 27/2022).

The showcase further reinforced Fasoo’s reputation as a global leader in data security. Earlier this year, the company received the Global InfoSec Awards 2025 in Data-Centric Security, along with multiple recognitions at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2025, validating the company’s innovation in compliance-driven data protection.

Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) also drew strong interest for its ability to discover, classify, and monitor sensitive unstructured data across on-premises and cloud environments. With automated data discovery and continuous monitoring, FDR simplifies regulatory reporting, mitigates compliance risks, and provides organizations with the visibility they need to align with both national and international data protection frameworks such as GDPR.

Wrapsody, Fasoo’s AI-ready data management platform, stood out as a next-generation solution for preparing, securing, and managing unstructured data. It virtualizes content, linking documents via persistent IDs with rich metadata, to eliminate redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT) data, synchronize file versions automatically, and maintain content integrity.

“Organizations in Indonesia are undergoing a major shift as the PDP Law takes effect alongside rapid digital transformation,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Our presence at IndoSec 2025 demonstrates how Fasoo helps companies and government agencies gain control of their data, streamline compliance, and build resilience in today’s evolving regulatory landscape.”

Following IndoSec 2025, Fasoo will continue to deepen its presence across Southeast Asia, building on growing demand for compliance-driven data security solutions. With a unified platform that delivers persistent data protection, visibility, and management capabilities, Fasoo is well-positioned to expand its customer base, strengthen partnerships, and drive sustainable market growth across the region.

For more information on Fasoo’s advanced data-centric security, visit https://en.fasoo.com/security-overview/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



