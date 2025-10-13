Monday, October 13, 2025

CANADA, December 10 - Note: All times local 11:35 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Closed to media 2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the signing of a Middle East peace plan. Notes for media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.